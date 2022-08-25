Here's a Tesla Model 3 Playing the Famous Among Us-Inspired Trap Song, Yours Could Too

Remember when Elon Musk said the Tesla Model S isn’t a car but a “sophisticated computer on wheels” seven years ago? Well, he was right then and the same thing’s applicable today for the “lesser” Model 3 and Model Y. Having a personalized light show put on by your vehicle is cool and you could do it too – on your own and with any song.
A Tesla Model 3 owner decided to program a new light show for their EV. First shared on the popular platform Reddit, the car is seen parked and able to impressively follow a well-known Among Us-derived song.
The catchy tune uses the sound effect that’s played when users of the videogame report a fallen teammate and must guess who’s the impostor that did the unlawful virtual killing. Once they figured it out, the suspect is ejected from the spaceship. If the good guys get it right, they win. If not, the impostor claims victory.
Among Us was played by over one billion people back in 2020, according to research done by Nielsen. Thus, it’s not surprising that people like things that revolve around this simple, yet very entertaining video game.
The Tesla you’re about to see down below plays the Among Us trap remix while cleverly flashing its lights to match the music. It’s a good way to entertain your friends or family. It’s also a niche trick that could convince more people to get an EV made by the American manufacturer.
But the Model 3 can do many other light shows that follow the music. In fact, all you have to do is download the necessary files, put them on a USB, insert it in one of the ports your car has, enter the Toybox menu and select Lightshow. The “Start the show” blue button appears. Press it and enjoy. If the formatting has been done correctly, then the fun should start in a couple of seconds after the owner exits the vehicle and closes all the doors.
All of Tesla’s vehicles that run the v11.0 software or newer can do this. Full instructions are available on GitHub. Be careful, though! Last year, a couple of owners who accessed this feature were left with non-functioning headlights.
