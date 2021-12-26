Tesla's New Light Show Leaves a Couple of Owners With Non-Functioning Headlights

Tesla vehicles can do quite a lot of things most people would categorize as "useless”, but another significant part of the population would say are "fun". There is a far machine, for instance, or a setting where you can make the navigation place your car (suddenly turned into a rover) on Mars.
Most of these can be enjoyed either by yourself or together with a group of people that's no larger than the number of seats in the car. The light show, on the other hand, is more like a full-blown performance for the entire audience, which is probably why it's had so much success in the past.
The feature was first introduced on the Model X electric SUV and made full use of the vehicle's falcon wing doors, not only its lights. Following the very recent update released by Tesla, all Model 3s and Ys, as well as 2021 Ss and Xs, have access to a new, improved version - one that allows the user to completely personalize the light show.
It's amazing how grown people find these things entertaining and worth more than a second's thought. Having said that, I've just finished installing over 30 feet of smart RGB LED strip in my living room that can react to the music played, so perhaps I fall straight into the target demographics and I'm just in denial.
Considering how owners took to some of the changes brought by the update, the inclusion of this feature proved to be a wise decision from Tesla to help deflect some of the flak. Most grievances relate to the changes in the user interface with people either not liking the overall appearance or bemoaning the complicate menu navigation required to perform simple actions such as switching the windshield wipers on or off.
However, the update brought even more misery for a couple of owners. For them, the one feature that was meant to make any potential niggle caused by the new update easier to get by proved to become itself a source of stress and headaches. The pair - one owning a Model Y and the other, a Model 3 - claims that one of their headlights stopped working after running the show, and the classic "switch it off and back on again" universal solution did nothing to solve the problem.
We're not entirely sure whether they take comfort in knowing it's not a hardware problem since the headlights continue to work just fine during the show, it's when they're actually needed that they fail to perform their duty, but they probably should - it must cheaper to mess around with a few ones and zeroes than replacing the LED assembly.
Whatever the case, turning your headlights into strobes is definitely not going to help extend the lifetime of those parts, and yet we doubt this or the experience of these two owners (and possibly more silent ones?) are going to hold people back from allowing their vehicles to perform.
