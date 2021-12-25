Tesla Hits iPhone at 70 MPH, Turns Out It's Not That Uncommon

iPhones and Teslas aren’t necessarily best buds right now, and by the looks of things, you really shouldn’t hold your breath for CarPlay to ever make its way to Elon’s cars.
But the iPhone 13 Pro Max you see in these pictures really wanted to get along with a Tesla, even if the vehicle was driving at no less than 70 mph (approximately 112 kph).
Twitter user @marvelwonderkat explained earlier this week how the Tesla they were driving hit an iPhone 13 Pro Max that eventually pierced the bumper of the car and caused the damage you can see in the photos.
Unsurprisingly, neither the iPhone nor the car reacted very well to this ad-hoc encounter, though this isn’t by any means a shock given the speed of the Tesla. The smartphone itself seems wrecked, yet you shouldn’t be too surprised if a phone company at one point steals this idea and uses it to prove how tough it manages to make its devices.
In case you’re wondering how the whole thing happened, here’s a theory: another driver was using the phone behind the wheel, and somehow, it just went airborne. @marvelwonderkat says the iPhone was probably thrown out a few seconds earlier or it was kicked up by another car, and this is how it ended up hitting their Tesla.
But this is where things are getting mysteriously awkward.
As if hitting a last-generation iPhone wasn’t already unexpected, it looks like someone else, also driving a Tesla, ended up dealing with something similar too. This time, however, it wasn’t an iPhone but a PlayStation 3 controller, so good luck explaining how the whole thing ended up being thrown out of the window of a moving car.
If anything, this incident would have probably been a lot worse if the phone in question was a Nokia 3310. Those things were considered as tough as bricks, so imagine the damage they would have caused to a car moving at such a high speed.
Anyone else ever have an iPhone 13 Pro Max empale their Tesla while driving 70mph on a freeway? It bounced once on the pavement in front of me, and this is what happened ???????? pic.twitter.com/uY3uMz63fs— ???? Stella Vitae ???? (@marvelwonderkat) December 20, 2021
Similar thing happened to me with a PlayStation controller. pic.twitter.com/LlKNTjduqk— Chris (@Cjkindle) December 22, 2021