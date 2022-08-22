Toyota Recalls Certain Lexus RC F Vehicles Over Labeling Issue

Late in July 2022, during an internal audit by a design group from Toyota, it was found that the tire information placard for a small number of Lexus RC F vehicles destined for Puerto Rico didn’t match the format of U.S. vehicles. The Japanese automaker discovered that the placard’s part number was incorrectly assigned during the changeover to the 2020 model year.
As a result, sporty coupes intended for Puerto Rico were fitted with a general export placard instead of the U.S. placard. Toyota further discovered that vehicle capacity weight and the designated seated capacity for each seat were not specified. As a result, the subject RC Fs do not meet the requirements of section 4.3 of motor vehicle safety standard no. 110.
Although it’s not a biggie for most peeps, the law is the law. Toyota has recalled 13 examples of the RC F, produced between March 2019 and February 2022 for the 2020, 2021, and 2022 model years. Filed with the NHTSA, the recall report attached below also states that the general export placard doesn’t meet the requirements of the aforementioned standard.
Owners will be notified by first-class mail between September 8th and October 9th. Dealers have been already instructed to replace the tire information label with the correct one. Toyota’s part number for the incorrect placard is listed as 42661-24580 in the attached recall report.
Sitting at the very top of the RC range, the F is a V8-powered coupe. Its eight-cylinder lump rocks natural aspiration instead of a couple of turbochargers, which makes it all the more interesting. Its direct rivals, the BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe, both use turbo’d engines.
Priced at $67,370 sans destination charge, the RC F can be had with the Fuji Speedway Edition package for a whopping $102,245 at press time. In addition to the standard model's speed-activated rear wing, the Fuji Speedway comes with a carbon-fiber fixed rear wing and carbon-ceramic brakes from Brembo. A titanium exhaust system also needs mentioning, along with Electric Surge blue paintwork and blue carbon-fiber accents.
