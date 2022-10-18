Digital Chevy Nova SS Restomod Shows Muscle Cars Aren’t Afraid of Refined Colors

While small and nimble, the Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova (produced over five generations for the 1962-1979 and 1985-1988 model years) soon turned into a great starting point for cool muscle cars.
Any diehard Chevrolet enthusiast could easily name a few, including the Nova SS and Yenko Novas. But, as it turns out, the fan base continues to grow exponentially, even if the nameplate has been retired for some time. Thus, aftermarket Nova builds are all the rage these days, both in the real world and across the digital realm.
As far as the latter is concerned, there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example courtesy of Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who takes us on yet another quick Nova journey of wishful thinking discovery. Those who follow his CGI exploits know well he has a passion for vintage models.
And that is pretty much obvious judging by the recent digital ideas focused on stuff like a 1966 Chevy Chevelle Convertible, a 1965 Chevy Impala, a slammed Pontiac GTO ‘Goat,’ a two-tone 1967 Chevy C10, and more. We are starting to see a trend here, right? Anyway, aside from the deep passion for the 1960s models, the pixel master is now also exploring a posh color option reel.
So, that gave him the perfect opportunity to recall from memory a Chevy Nova restomod and rework its slammed and wide digital looks into a member of the high color society. The options are both cool and plentiful, ranging from hot-orange like fire to deep purple that would make any Mopar aficionado go Plum Crazy.
As for my personal choice, that ritzy green that gets contrasted with exposed carbon fiber, polished chrome, and a nice set of black-and-chrome aftermarket wheels hits the Nova restomod motherload without even trying. What about you, what is your favorite hue?
