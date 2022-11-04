Digitally Revived 1996 Dodge Caravan Seems Ready for the V8 SRT Hellcat Treatment

What happens when a 1990s movie using a bunch of blacked-out soccer mom minivans brings back fond memories of the era? Well, you certainly do something about it, even if only virtually.
So, here is Marouane Bembli, the digital artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on YouTube, who is suddenly nostalgic about the 1996 Dodge Caravan, aka the Plymouth Voyager, Chrysler Town & Country, or Chrysler Voyager soccer mom mobile. Yep, he reminisces about that exact series of MPVs produced by the Chrysler parent from 1984 until very recently.
Anyway, he probably did not hear about the crossover, SUV, and truck assault on the passenger car fortress that has already laid claim to many sedan and minivan victims, among others. So, the pixel master has decided to see if he could convince anyone that his favorite Dodge Caravan style, the 1996 model year, could actually be produced even today.
Fans of his channel know very well that he loves to discuss new model launches but also revive some old-school nameplates from time to time. And he recently entered a reinvention spree with stuff like the legendary Subaru 22B STi, 1993 Toyota Supra MK IV, or the Mercedes-AMG Hammer revival that were only interrupted by a couple of BMWs (XM, M2) that sorely needed to be helped.
Interestingly, the Caravan does not have inherent sporty characteristics like all the other digital projects we mentioned, but that is not a problem for the CGI expert. Instead, he is the one introducing them alongside the modern styling cues. As such, after some minimalist design changes and a little bit of muscular build-up, now the Dodge Caravan “would look awesome today.”
Though only if it also went down the same Charger, Challenger, and Durango path by adding under the hood the mighty 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 SRT Hellcat powertrain!
Anyway, he probably did not hear about the crossover, SUV, and truck assault on the passenger car fortress that has already laid claim to many sedan and minivan victims, among others. So, the pixel master has decided to see if he could convince anyone that his favorite Dodge Caravan style, the 1996 model year, could actually be produced even today.
Fans of his channel know very well that he loves to discuss new model launches but also revive some old-school nameplates from time to time. And he recently entered a reinvention spree with stuff like the legendary Subaru 22B STi, 1993 Toyota Supra MK IV, or the Mercedes-AMG Hammer revival that were only interrupted by a couple of BMWs (XM, M2) that sorely needed to be helped.
Interestingly, the Caravan does not have inherent sporty characteristics like all the other digital projects we mentioned, but that is not a problem for the CGI expert. Instead, he is the one introducing them alongside the modern styling cues. As such, after some minimalist design changes and a little bit of muscular build-up, now the Dodge Caravan “would look awesome today.”
Though only if it also went down the same Charger, Challenger, and Durango path by adding under the hood the mighty 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 SRT Hellcat powertrain!