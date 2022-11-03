Chevy Chevelle Digitally Comes Back From the Dead With a Camaro Whiff

Have you ever wondered what some classic models would look like today? Why, of course you have, after all, we’re petrolheads here, aren’t we?
In today’s ‘what if’ proposal, we will focus on the Chevrolet Chevelle, which was dropped by the bowtie brand back in 1977, after only three generations. By then, it already departed the pretty looks of the previous two generations, and the last ones shared their nuts and bolts with a variety of Pontiacs, Chevrolets, and Buicks.
But what would the Chevy Chevelle look like in 2022-2023? Quite different than its predecessors, obviously, and one answer comes from automotive.ai on Instagram, who decided to resurrect the classic moniker, and use it on a modern muscle car that would be built under the close watch of General Motors.
The rendering artist says that “it looks pretty good.” We don't necessarily agree, because it doesn’t. As a matter of fact, the design illustration won’t win any beauty contests, as it simply throws the Malibu and Camaro into the CGI blender. The car has a slightly longer wheelbase, new front and rear fascias, bulging hood, wide lower grille, apron, vented front fenders, fat rear quarter panels, and an angular overall styling.
It is finished in dark blue, with black racing stripe running across its length, and rides on five-spoke alloys that thankfully haven’t been oversized during the photo-editing phase. Additional proposals have been signed by the same digital artist, and they imagine the hypothetical modern-day Chevelle SS with other design traits, in different colors.
You can check them out in the image gallery shared above, and after you do, don’t forget to tell us which one is your favorite. If we had to pick, we’d probably say either the red copy or the blue one. So, which one would you choose?
But what would the Chevy Chevelle look like in 2022-2023? Quite different than its predecessors, obviously, and one answer comes from automotive.ai on Instagram, who decided to resurrect the classic moniker, and use it on a modern muscle car that would be built under the close watch of General Motors.
The rendering artist says that “it looks pretty good.” We don't necessarily agree, because it doesn’t. As a matter of fact, the design illustration won’t win any beauty contests, as it simply throws the Malibu and Camaro into the CGI blender. The car has a slightly longer wheelbase, new front and rear fascias, bulging hood, wide lower grille, apron, vented front fenders, fat rear quarter panels, and an angular overall styling.
It is finished in dark blue, with black racing stripe running across its length, and rides on five-spoke alloys that thankfully haven’t been oversized during the photo-editing phase. Additional proposals have been signed by the same digital artist, and they imagine the hypothetical modern-day Chevelle SS with other design traits, in different colors.
You can check them out in the image gallery shared above, and after you do, don’t forget to tell us which one is your favorite. If we had to pick, we’d probably say either the red copy or the blue one. So, which one would you choose?