Digitally Modern Chevy Chevelle SS Has the Makings of a Great Bolt-On Camaro Kit

The Chevrolet Chevelle was a mid-size series manufactured over just three generations between 1963 and 1977 (1964 to 1978 model years). And, unsurprisingly, it was one of Chevy’s most successful ideas.
The nameplate’s popularity is quite easy to understand. During its lifetime, it was offered with a wide range of body styles (coupe, sedan, convertible, station wagon), and it also became a big-body muscle car alternative to the pony car roster by way of Chevelle SS, SS 396, or Yenko Chevelle variants.
Naturally, this quickly led to a veritable cult following, both in the real world and across the virtual realm. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have many examples. From L78s acting as hidden-for-decades Chevelle Holy Grails to digital restomods flaunting their slammed Vert looks alongside Pontiac GTO and Chevy Impala digital siblings, anything goes.
But some diehard enthusiasts might feel the urge to draw a line at the thought of a sixth-generation Chevy Camaro SS impersonating the potential, unofficial modern looks of the Chevelle SS. And this is exactly what happened with Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who continued the dream ride periplus alongside HotCars with such a CGI attempt at muscle car greatness.
Most of the fan reactions are negative towards this digital mashup, and we can easily understand why some big-body Chevelle SS aficionados might suddenly feel the urge to run amuck crying their outrage. But let us look at this from a different POV, shall we? We all know the Camaro sales are dying and this iteration of the iconic pony/muscle car is in a GM-imposed limbo.
So, anything that could resuscitate interest (even if just to hate it a little bit) might be preferable to the current situation – even a Chevelle SS aerodynamic body kit on a Camaro SS with “different bumpers,” right?
