2025 BMW X7 With Alternative SUV Design Language Feels Way More Appropriate

It seems that today’s BMWs feel so quirky and out of place that people are now using them as scare placeholders for Halloween. That is not overly cool, right?
Well, it is what it is, and everyone only has the official BMW designers and the head honchos that approve of their quirky ideas to blame. But that is valid out there in the real world. Over across the virtual realm, meanwhile, a lot of people are taking matters into their own hands. Or at the tip of their CGI brushes, and systematically, in this particular case.
Thus, meet Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, who over the past few months has started imagining a distinctive style and alternate design language for BMW’s X-series of SUV models. He went from the bottom to the top of the pyramid, with successive designs for the BMW X1 to better fight Mercedes’ little GLA, a new X3 that looks miles better in CGI attire, and a new-generation 2025 X5 that could school BMW’s designers without too much effort.
Now, after a quick teaser – as if we are dealing with a self-respecting real-world introduction, it is also time to meet the 2025 BMW X7, the alternative CGI universe’s traditional SUV flagship. That distinction is sorely needed, as BMW currently has no less than three SUV admirals vying for our attention – the X7 LCI (which is already off to a bad reliability start), the XM plug-in hybrid high-performance CUV, and the ultra-quirky iX battery-powered SUV.
So, how does it feel to see a potential 2025 BMW X7 with a kidney grille that does not look like two side-by-side coffins, or feels humongous enough to swallow a pedestrian? Oh, and how about normal, ritzy headlights that do not have a split personality and an interesting vertical DRL LED idea? Do these get our CGI hall pass or has the facelifted X7 already grown on you enough to accept its novel styling approach shared with the 7 Series/i7 and other BMW flagships?
