2024 Toyota Camry IX Informally Presents All the Colorful New Generation Goodies

Still fighting to demonstrate (alongside a few other survivors) that traditional four-door mid-size sedans are not obsolete just yet, the XV70 eighth global iteration of the best-selling Toyota Camry has been around since 2017.
It was first revealed back in January 2017 during the ubiquitous North American International Auto Show in Detroit and is built on the now traditional TNGA (GA-K) platform, It already went through the classic refresh procedure back in 2020 for the 2021 model year. As such, it would be safe to say that it is now starting to grow a little long in the tooth.
And with the 2023 Toyota Camry already on sale for $25,945 (just $100 above the 2022 model year’s starting MSRP, which is quite incredible in this day and age), it is also pretty easy to imagine that an all-new, ninth iteration might not arrive before the 2024 or even 2025 model years. No worries, though, as the virtual automotive realm is a little more impatient and wants us to check out all the unofficial goodies right now.
So, here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube who have imagined the looks of the unreleased ninth iteration of the global Toyota Camry series. And unlike many other pixel masters, the resident CGI expert decided to swim against the Crown-inspired digital current and give the next-generation Camry a set of distinctive styling cues.
Of course, as always, do take all this with a healthy dose of salt as nothing is official, just yet. But with the teased all-new Honda Accord looming on the horizon, one could easily bet that Toyota is seriously considering the idea of equally flaunting a completely fresh Camry rival. Oh, by the way, let us also not forget that one can also select a favorite hue for the informal Camry from the channel’s traditional color palette reel.
And with the 2023 Toyota Camry already on sale for $25,945 (just $100 above the 2022 model year’s starting MSRP, which is quite incredible in this day and age), it is also pretty easy to imagine that an all-new, ninth iteration might not arrive before the 2024 or even 2025 model years. No worries, though, as the virtual automotive realm is a little more impatient and wants us to check out all the unofficial goodies right now.
So, here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube who have imagined the looks of the unreleased ninth iteration of the global Toyota Camry series. And unlike many other pixel masters, the resident CGI expert decided to swim against the Crown-inspired digital current and give the next-generation Camry a set of distinctive styling cues.
Of course, as always, do take all this with a healthy dose of salt as nothing is official, just yet. But with the teased all-new Honda Accord looming on the horizon, one could easily bet that Toyota is seriously considering the idea of equally flaunting a completely fresh Camry rival. Oh, by the way, let us also not forget that one can also select a favorite hue for the informal Camry from the channel’s traditional color palette reel.