2024 Toyota Stout Light Truck Revival Feels CGI-Ready to Rock Ford Maverick's World

Today, there is no secret how automakers are breaking down the North American pickup truck segments. But, of course, some of them want a bigger slice of the sales pie.
The Ford F-Series is a model range of pickup trucks continuously produced by the Blue Oval company since the 1948 model year. And their success at the top of the segment’s hierarchy has been so tremendous that the F-Series have been the top-delivered pickup truck in America since 1977 and the best-selling overall starting in 1981!
Meanwhile, their Japanese rivals Toyota have taken command of the mid-size sector with the popular Tacoma, and just recently, U.S. buyers have redeveloped an appetite for pocket-sized compact pickup trucks. While Hyundai’s Santa Cruz was a tad quicker when it came to arriving on the market, Ford has seemingly taught everyone a unibody compact truck lesson (including Honda’s Ridgeline) with the eco-friendly and affordable 2022 Maverick revival.
Of course, that also gave others some novel rebirth ideas. And recently, more eyes have been turned on Toyota’s Stout light pickup truck series that was originally produced between 1954 and 1989. Both in the real world, where cool folks such as Ryan Tuerck are putting influential virtual artists to work to imagine the perfect slammed and widebody restomod, as well as across the digital realm.
Over there, we are starting to see various CGI unibody pickup truck ideas, from mashups of Raize, Hilux, and Maverick (!) DNA to what Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, has on offer right now. Frankly, this rugged and boxy Toyota Stout revival is way more appealing because it is not just tough and minimalist – but also because it makes use of Toyota’s new, conceptual styling ethos.
So, does this CGI Toyota Stout revival seem to have what it takes to properly fight North America’s Ford Maverick and Santa Cruz, or perhaps even South America’s upcoming Chevy Montana?
