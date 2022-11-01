Custom General Motors Bubble Top Sports Car Seems Like a Digital Flight of Fancy

They say that after a while, automotive designers keep coming back to the so-called ‘bubble top’ car ideas. And that seems to be valid both across the real world and the virtual realm.
From the Jetsons’ flying car to the very real Lincoln Futura, aircraft and spacecraft styling has influenced automotive design for decades. And the bubble tops are a big proof of quirkiness.
Similar to the Plexiglas bubbles covering the fighter jet and spacecraft cockpits, the bubble top for cars has been used to lend a futuristic helping hand to many cars from the past. And these were quite popular, as they were used on everything, from custom to concept cars, and from production cars by major manufacturers to small aftermarket-customized models.
Interesting examples of bubble-top cars include the 1954-1955 Chevy Corvette “Bubbletop” Roadster, the ultra-famous 1955 Lincoln Futura (it was the base of George Barris’ Batmobile), or the 1955 Lancia Aurelia “Nardi” Blue Ray if you also need a European idea. And the list could go on, including modern additions from across the virtual realm.
The latest sample coming from the latter belongs to the automotive concept designer better known as joshhdesigns on social media, who recently cooked up a vintage yet futuristic-styled bubble top supercar for General Motors’ Chevy or Cadillac brands. Interestingly, one can easily see it is still very much a traditional ICE-powered bubble top car, despite the updated lines for the 21st century.
Unfortunately, there are little to no details about this retro-styled effort to recreate the bubble-top madness in a contemporary setting. Hopefully, someone will see this as a fitting tribute to either these American classics or perhaps even the Hot Wheels current of low riders. Who knows, maybe those diecast enthusiasts might even use it as a template for another of their CGI artist-inspired custom creations!
Similar to the Plexiglas bubbles covering the fighter jet and spacecraft cockpits, the bubble top for cars has been used to lend a futuristic helping hand to many cars from the past. And these were quite popular, as they were used on everything, from custom to concept cars, and from production cars by major manufacturers to small aftermarket-customized models.
Interesting examples of bubble-top cars include the 1954-1955 Chevy Corvette “Bubbletop” Roadster, the ultra-famous 1955 Lincoln Futura (it was the base of George Barris’ Batmobile), or the 1955 Lancia Aurelia “Nardi” Blue Ray if you also need a European idea. And the list could go on, including modern additions from across the virtual realm.
The latest sample coming from the latter belongs to the automotive concept designer better known as joshhdesigns on social media, who recently cooked up a vintage yet futuristic-styled bubble top supercar for General Motors’ Chevy or Cadillac brands. Interestingly, one can easily see it is still very much a traditional ICE-powered bubble top car, despite the updated lines for the 21st century.
Unfortunately, there are little to no details about this retro-styled effort to recreate the bubble-top madness in a contemporary setting. Hopefully, someone will see this as a fitting tribute to either these American classics or perhaps even the Hot Wheels current of low riders. Who knows, maybe those diecast enthusiasts might even use it as a template for another of their CGI artist-inspired custom creations!