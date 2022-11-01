VW SP2 Revival Feels Like a Digital Flatnose Porsche 911 Targa With Big JDM Twists

Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based Robert, the influential virtual artist better known as rob3rtdesign on social media, is passionate about all sorts of stuff - if they have a VW or South American flavor.
And as far as his fame is concerned, there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, let us first direct your attention toward AL13 Wheels’ shout-out on social media for Kenny Pfitzer Design and the Original Cascade clothing brand. The latter two joined forces and produced two custom VW Type 2s, a Pickup and a Bus, both slammed and widebody, for their participation at the 2022 Sema Show!
Now that we all know this guy is one of the big influencers across both Americas, let us focus on his latest creation. It is actually another interpretation of a modernized Volkswagen SP2 classic sports car. You know, the vintage model produced for Brazil between 1972 and 1976 and said to be named after the famous Sao Paulo city… or for Special Project, Sports Prototype, Special Performance, or Sport-Car, according to other sources.
Anyway, this digital project mixes some of the pixel master’s biggest passions – namely the old-school relationship between VW and Porsche products. And this time around instead of a Beetle x 911 CGI mashup we are dealing with the mixing and matching of the classic VW SP2 with the Targa version to create something that fans might consider a short-nosed Porsche 911 (aka Flachbau, also known as the Flatnose or Slantnose, in English).
Sure, some diehard 911 enthusiasts might start running amuck crying their outrage, but they better prepare an entire bag of tissues to wipe away their righteous tears because that is not all. Thus, it is not nearly enough that this Volkswagen SP2 restomod features a ducktail at the rear, along with an air-cooled flat-six engine.
But it also comes with a virtually stanced atmosphere, plus all the JDM-style widebody elements one could think of, including the likes of Rocket Bunny and Pandem, among others. So, what do you feel about it?
Now that we all know this guy is one of the big influencers across both Americas, let us focus on his latest creation. It is actually another interpretation of a modernized Volkswagen SP2 classic sports car. You know, the vintage model produced for Brazil between 1972 and 1976 and said to be named after the famous Sao Paulo city… or for Special Project, Sports Prototype, Special Performance, or Sport-Car, according to other sources.
Anyway, this digital project mixes some of the pixel master’s biggest passions – namely the old-school relationship between VW and Porsche products. And this time around instead of a Beetle x 911 CGI mashup we are dealing with the mixing and matching of the classic VW SP2 with the Targa version to create something that fans might consider a short-nosed Porsche 911 (aka Flachbau, also known as the Flatnose or Slantnose, in English).
Sure, some diehard 911 enthusiasts might start running amuck crying their outrage, but they better prepare an entire bag of tissues to wipe away their righteous tears because that is not all. Thus, it is not nearly enough that this Volkswagen SP2 restomod features a ducktail at the rear, along with an air-cooled flat-six engine.
But it also comes with a virtually stanced atmosphere, plus all the JDM-style widebody elements one could think of, including the likes of Rocket Bunny and Pandem, among others. So, what do you feel about it?