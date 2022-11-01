Ferrari Purosangue Speed Digitally Robs the Brits of Their Ultra-Luxury SUV Crown

Despite their best and latest Speed or EWB efforts, Bentley has not managed to elevate their Bentayga enough to fight the top offerings in the ultra-luxury and super-SUV segment, namely Lambo’s Urus and Rolls’ Cullinan.
At least as far as the North American aftermarket realm is concerned, the crown belongs to either the Italian super-SUV or the British coach door ultra-luxury crossover, depending on which tuning, customization, or personalization shop you are asking. So, perhaps the Bentley Bentayga might have to settle for a footnote battle against the Aston Martin DBX and other ‘obscure’ flagship SUV attempts.
But that does not mean we are going to forget its variants so easily. Oddly enough, here is someone who thinks we might do just that. Meet Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation-based virtual artist Aksyonov Nikita, who has prepared yet another fresh take on the CGI Ferrari Purosangue matters after his previous big-mouthed digital project that probably could trash-talk its foes all virtual day long.
Now, though, the pixel master is arguably more interested in securing a super-sport-SUV demeanor by stealing the Speed moniker from the Bentley Bentayga and bestowing it upon an unsuspecting, digital 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue. And the new, unofficial nameplate did not arrive alone, as it was mixed with some exposed carbon fiber bits and pieces. Plus, there is also an enhanced aerodynamic setup with a vented hood and a humongous rear extractor, plus a couple of tiny winglets perched on top of the rear fenders to make it as quirky as possible.
As such, we have just one question to ask. Does it get our CGI hall pass because it feels like a pretty decent OEM-style tuning job? Or, on the contrary, we should never excuse the theft of a rival’s moniker while the latter is still happily alive and on sale?
But that does not mean we are going to forget its variants so easily. Oddly enough, here is someone who thinks we might do just that. Meet Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation-based virtual artist Aksyonov Nikita, who has prepared yet another fresh take on the CGI Ferrari Purosangue matters after his previous big-mouthed digital project that probably could trash-talk its foes all virtual day long.
Now, though, the pixel master is arguably more interested in securing a super-sport-SUV demeanor by stealing the Speed moniker from the Bentley Bentayga and bestowing it upon an unsuspecting, digital 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue. And the new, unofficial nameplate did not arrive alone, as it was mixed with some exposed carbon fiber bits and pieces. Plus, there is also an enhanced aerodynamic setup with a vented hood and a humongous rear extractor, plus a couple of tiny winglets perched on top of the rear fenders to make it as quirky as possible.
As such, we have just one question to ask. Does it get our CGI hall pass because it feels like a pretty decent OEM-style tuning job? Or, on the contrary, we should never excuse the theft of a rival’s moniker while the latter is still happily alive and on sale?