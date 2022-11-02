The $229K Nissan Z Is Here as a GT4 Racer for the 2023 Season

Nissan took the opportunity to present the all-new Z GT4 at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The racer builds on the new-gen sports car, and is getting ready for the inaugural 2023 season.
First shown to the world at the end of September in the traditional Nismo livery, the new Nissan Z GT4 now sports unique attire for the event in Las Vegas that ties it to vintage racers.
It has a red and black look, with the number 23 displayed on the hood in a ‘rising sun’ circle that harks back to the racing liveries of the 1970s. New ‘Z’ logos can be seen on the rear quarter panels, an ode to the iconic 240Z and Fairlady Z.
“The SEMA Show is an ideal place to debut our new Z GT4 to racers, enthusiasts, and the entire industry,” said the brand’s global program director for sports cars, Michael Carcamo. “We are in the throes of preparing for the 2023 racing season – testing here locally this past weekend – and we look forward to continuing to talk with teams, and continue to establish the Z as a force to be reckoned with on tracks around the world.”
Measuring 172.4 inches (4,380 mm) from bumper to bumper, and being 73.6 in (1,870 mm) wide, the new Nissan Z GT4 tips the scales at 3,108 lbs (1,410 kg), and rides on 10.5x18-inch front and 11x18-inch rear wheels. Power is supplied by the 3.0-liter V6 engine, which is rated at 443 hp (450 ps / 330 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque.
For its inaugural season, Nissan/Nismo will supply cars to customer teams in the United States and Japan. They will take part in the SRO Pirelli GT4 America, and Super Taikyu Series respectively, with technical support being provided by Nismo. Deliveries will kick off in 2024, and the order book will open in mid-2023. Pricing for the Nissan Z GT4 will start at $229,000, including the required race package, and before handling, shipment, and tax.
