Someone Wants to Make Chevy’s Corvette a Great Roadster Again, Though Only in CGI

Born late during the 1953 model year, the Chevrolet Corvette has emerged – throughout eight successful and popular generations – as the definitive American sports car.
Seven of them were of the traditional front-engine, rear-wheel drive variety but the C8 marked a stark departure from the norm in 2020 when it was revealed as a mid-engine agent provocateur. And now even exotic European sports cars are trembling in fear at the thought of having to duke it out on and off the track with the latest 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06.
But actually, we are not here to talk about the coupe and convertible C8s. Instead, let us remember the times when the original Chevy Corvette was a great roadster. And someone has even decided to do something about it and attempt to “make the Corvette a Roadster again.” That someone is the outrageous virtual artist better known as automotive.ai on social media, who has returned to his beloved CGI model mashup series after playing a little at brand level.
Now he takes a wild swing at Team Corvette’s work and does not care about the possible repercussions. As such, the CGI mashup makes use of ample Mazda MX-5 Miata and Fiat 124 Spider traits, much to the dismay of the channel’s fans. Well, you would think they have become accustomed to such crazy digital relationships when dealing with a digital creator who signs his work with “automotive designs from a parallel universe, brought to you by artificial intelligence.”
Anyway, after a Chevy Chevelle SS impersonation that someone dubbed as the ‘Camaribu’ (Camaro x Malibu, so funny!), a 70-year-old Audi TT, or a whole bunch of motorcycles from automakers (!), this blend of Corvette and Japanese plus Italian roadster DNA does not seem at least in the bit far-fetched. If you like your CGI mashups served with outrageous traits, that is. Otherwise, it’s allowed to run amuck crying your discontent!
