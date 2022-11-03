Renault R4 Crossover SUV Seems Digitally Ready to Take Over Zoe’s Popular EV Place

According to the good folks over at JATO Dynamics, Tesla’s Model Y (rather than its slightly more affordable Model 3 sibling) was Europe’s top-selling new car in September.
That means electric cars are doing great, right? Well, not every model, actually, as the former queen of deliveries, the Renault Zoe, is marked for extinction by its parent company and with no direct successor in the EV line of sight. However, there might be something of a spiritual successor ready to take its place.
Now, let us circle back to the recent Paris Motor Show, where the French automaker showcased the latest goodies, such as the Renault Scenic Vision, the 5 EV, or the 4EVER Trophy Concept. Well, everyone would see fit for the 5 EV to replace the Zoe and give a new boost to subcompact passenger cars, albeit in battery-powered form.
But some people might also think that Renault could double down on the supermini offerings by way of transforming the 4EVER Trophy into a production-series, little cutesy crossover SUV. No worries, if you cannot imagine how it might look, there is always the virtual automotive realm at the ready to come to the rescue.
Thus, here is the virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media), who brings to life his CGI vision of how Renault should produce a revival of the iconic R4 small economy car on the company’s same CMF-B EV platform that will also underpin the 5 EV. That sort of DNA sharing is going to make both a lot less costly than the current Zoe, so it makes total sense to have both on the market at the same time.
So, does this unofficially imagined Renault R4 EV crossover SUV version get our CGI hall pass, or not? Also, note that some of the virtual images are a bit older than the 4EVER transformation.
