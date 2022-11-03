This Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Is Built for Off-Road Adventures but Doubles as a Tiny House

A 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 4x4 has been cleverly transformed by an adventure-thirsty couple into an off-roader. The nifty part is that it also serves as a tiny house. Here’s how these two have done it.
Two young people from Massachusetts kept dreaming of having their own vehicle suited for international travel and extended vacations that do not require checking into a pricey facility every time. Named Mandy and Rob, they finally decided to pull the trigger on turning their dream into reality after a trip to Guatemala. There they saw someone else from the U.S. with a camper, and that vehicle inspired them to acquire and properly modify a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.
To get from campsite to campsite without any worries, the couple wanted their self-built van to have all the creature comforts that are required for this nomad lifestyle. In the video recorded by Tiny Home Tours that is available at the end of the article, Mandy starts the introduction by presenting some very cool interior touches – the fridge is painted by one of their friends, and it serves as an art corner – sort of.
They installed an upgraded suspension system that lifted the van just a little bit and bought new tires and wheels. The camper is currently able to take them through various, not-that-circulated areas. To increase overall comfort, power steps were also added. Instead of adding solar panels, the two decided on a second alternator and a furnace for their heating system.
Their van has a shorter wheelbase. However, they managed to tuck into it everything they needed. The queen-sized bed can be raised to the roof with the help of four struts. This way, it makes room for a living area and an uninterrupted kitchen zone. To make the van feel like a home, the two used wood from their old house for the ceiling and added spotlights.
When the bed is in the up position, the couple has access to two benches and a swivel table that can double as an office. The closets are right behind those benches.
The kitchen furniture is made from apple wood and bamboo. The filtered water can be safely used for drinking and, of course, cleaning dishes. Thanks to the three-stage reverse osmosis process, nothing bad gets into it.
The couple also has a small oven that can serve as an air fryer and an induction cooktop that can easily be covered to protect from their companion – Loki, the dog.
They also have a custom-made stainless-steel shower that also houses a toilet. Everything is packed cleverly together so the van can suit their traveling needs without compromising too much on the comfort front.
The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 uses a three-liter V6 turbodiesel engine that puts out 188 HP (191 PS) and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) of torque.
If you want to look at another Mercedes-Benz camper that went through the hands of professionals who knew no budget limits, then you must check out Klassen’s Sprinter. It’s a wild one!
Now watch Mandy and Rob talking about their German travel companion and discover the whole suite of DIY upgrades.
