Radial-Engine Classic Mini RWD Dragster Looks as Mad as It Sounds, Only in CGI

What happens when you subliminally subvert the classic Mercedes-Benz Red Pig motorsport trope with something in pink, from Great Britain – but actually only have eyes for America’s dragstrips?
Well, there are slim to no chances of this ever happening. Yet here it is, a radial-engined classic Mini (RWD) dragster! Unfortunately, much to the sadness of people who were rooting for diehard enthusiasts to start running amuck crying their outrage, this is merely wishful thinking – not another crazy idea from the 2022 SEMA Show.
This belongs to Davide Virdis, the virtual artist better known as davidevirdisss on social media, who probably decided that he needed a pink piglet from Britain instead of a red German one for his Americana quarter-mile dragstrip dreams. And he admits: “sometimes I honestly think I should be stopped.” Frankly, we hope that was only rhetorical, and many of his fellow digital artist friends probably think the same, as there’s unanimous approval for the virtual project.
But what is it, in the end? Well, there is little to no information in the description, aside from the obvious detail that we are dealing with a radial engine swap. On a Mini! But we can at least extrapolate. So, based on the thoroughly slammed attitude and widebody atmosphere, plus the side exhausts and complete cockpit roll cage, it is a proper track monster.
One that, if real, would at least make a lasting impression at any car show and dragstrip meeting. Frankly, we really do not think this idea is fit for winding European tracks. Instead, it would probably feel right at home performing a massive burnout and perhaps even a wheelie at an Americana quarter-mile venue. After all, just look at those front cookie cutters and massive rear elements, and can we even dare to imagine that it is even swapped for a complete RWD setup?
This belongs to Davide Virdis, the virtual artist better known as davidevirdisss on social media, who probably decided that he needed a pink piglet from Britain instead of a red German one for his Americana quarter-mile dragstrip dreams. And he admits: “sometimes I honestly think I should be stopped.” Frankly, we hope that was only rhetorical, and many of his fellow digital artist friends probably think the same, as there’s unanimous approval for the virtual project.
But what is it, in the end? Well, there is little to no information in the description, aside from the obvious detail that we are dealing with a radial engine swap. On a Mini! But we can at least extrapolate. So, based on the thoroughly slammed attitude and widebody atmosphere, plus the side exhausts and complete cockpit roll cage, it is a proper track monster.
One that, if real, would at least make a lasting impression at any car show and dragstrip meeting. Frankly, we really do not think this idea is fit for winding European tracks. Instead, it would probably feel right at home performing a massive burnout and perhaps even a wheelie at an Americana quarter-mile venue. After all, just look at those front cookie cutters and massive rear elements, and can we even dare to imagine that it is even swapped for a complete RWD setup?