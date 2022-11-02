All-New 2024 BMW M5 Competition PHEV Flaunts Electrified Goodies, Albeit Only Digitally

When it comes to contemporary BMWs, everything seems to belong in the horror design category, if you ask certain diehard fans. However, things are slightly nuanced, even if only virtually.
Sure, many of the recently facelifted or all-new models have a novel and distinctive styling DNA. The problem, for many, is that BMW’s designers are using disparate ideas to portray different series. Take the iX, fresh X7 LCI (plus i7 and 7 Series), flagship XM PHEV, or the all-new M2, for example.
One is plain and oddly proportioned, the other three have a split personality (err, sorry, headlights), while the bonkers plug-in SUV feels outrageous. And the final one, the compact sports car M2 example, might as well be the angular work of a Minecraft freak. None of them lend toward a cohesive brand image, these days.
Luckily, BMW still has a few models that could anchor into subtle, Germanic sportiness tradition. If we are to believe the incessantly spied 2024 BMW 5 Series and M5 prototypes, then the executive mid-size car and its high-performance derivative are the ones to look forward to if you want to feel relaxed when people see you driving it – instead of pointing the finger and laughing out loud.
By the way, can anyone believe the M5 is on the cusp of celebrating its seventh iteration? Born in 1984 as the E28-series M5, this feisty BMW has aged like a fine wine if we are to believe the virtual automotive artists who just love to peel the camouflage off on every occasion. The latest one arrives courtesy of the pixel master better known as Carbizzy on his YouTube channel.
The CGI expert did not trifle with the regular BMW 5 Series or even the upcoming M5 plug-in hybrid. Instead, he went all the way to the top, thus presenting us with the unofficial 2024 (or 2025) BMW M5 Competition. And, of course, it comes complete with a ritzy color palette, just in case that cool green is a bit too eco-conscious for some.
