2024 BMW M5 Spied With Plug-In Hybrid Power and Massive Curved Display Inside

The next-generation BMW M5 has returned to the scoop arena with a couple of prototypes spied testing in the open, and at the Nurburgring, and one of them has opened its cockpit to the camera in a premiere.
Taking center stage inside is that massive curved display combining the digital instrument cluster behind the flat-bottom steering wheel with the infotainment system in the middle. There is an entirely new dashboard panel too, updated switchgear, new controls, and fresh-out-of-the-oven iDrive rotary dial. A minimalistic gear shifter is also visible, alongside the center console that looks like an updated version of the current one, and black leather stitched together with red string.
Afraid that the grille might go down the oversize route? Don’t be, because as we told you before, BMW listens to what people want, so the kidneys of the next-gen M5 will not look anything like those of the current M3 and M4. It will have bigger bumpers at the front and rear compared to the regular 5 Series, fatter side skirts, and swollen fenders. The quad exhaust tips will be another trait of the executive super sedan, which will ride on exclusive wheels, and will be bedecked by the usual ‘M’ emblems all around.
It is clear by now that it will adopt plug-in hybrid power. The charging port on the left front fender is the biggest giveaway that future customers will be able to plug it in, in order to juice up the battery that we don’t know anything about yet. Still, in all likelihood, it will feature a small lithium-ion pack, powering an electric motor that will, in turn, assist the gasoline-sipping V8. That’s right, the next-gen M5 will still boast an eight-banger under the hood, albeit one assisted by electricity.
Chances are that we are looking at the same powertrain as the XM, which is good for 653 ps (644 hp / 480 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque combined. The super crossover, which is a standalone M product, can deal with the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in a little over 4 seconds and will top out at 270 kph (168 mph) if had with the optional M Driver’s Pack. Nevertheless, since punchier versions of the XM are said to be on the cards, who knows, maybe the 2024 M5 will have more power on tap.
