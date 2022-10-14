G90 BMW M5 Spied With Production Lights, “Electrified Vehicle” Stickers

The 5 Series to rule them all, the M5 started out with six cylinders in 1984. More than a decade later, BMW leveled up to eight cylinders for the glorious E39 that we’ve covered in great detail here on autoevolution. Due to the Bavarian automaker’s involvement in Formula 1, the subsequent E60 sedan and E61 wagon received a high-revving V10 screamer of an engine.
BMW couldn’t ignore the benefits of turbocharging when it started working on the F10, with its S63 twin-turbo V8 carrying over to the F90. Introduced in 2017 as a 2018 model, the sixth generation is due to be discontinued in favor of a plug-in hybrid sedan that’s going to bear the G90 chassis code.
Expected to be twinned with the G99 station wagon according to Bimmerpost contributor ynguldyn, the G90 is expected to start production sometime during July 2024, with the G99 to follow suit in November 2024. Both of them reportedly feature V8 muscle, but a different kind of V8 from the M5 CS that puts out 627 horsepower and 553 pound-foot (750 Nm).
S68 is the newcomer’s codename, and even though it shares the 4.4-liter displacement with the S63, it’s a different animal in many respects. Designed to comply with the stricter Euro 7 emission standard that is due in 2025, this mill premiered in the 2022 model year BMW X7 M60i with mild-hybrid assistance. Shared with the 760i sedan, the force-fed eigther is complemented by a plug-in system in the XM super sport utility vehicle.
Good for 644 horsepower and 590 pound-foot (800 Nm) in the XM, the plug-in variant levels up to 735 horsepower and 735 pound-foot (1,000 Nm) in the so-called Label Red that looks way too similar to the A-Team Van due to its black paintwork and red accents. That isn’t the case with the pictured G90, the first prototype spied by the carparazzi with production-spec headlights and taillights. The styling can be rightfully described as evolutionary, and the charging port door on the front fender pretty much confirms what everyone was expecting from the G90 in the first place.
As with the XM, the seventh-generation M5’s only drawback will be curb weight. Adding an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery will obviously add a few pounds to the tally, but nevertheless, plug-in assistance should help the G90 and G99 launch to 60 mph (97 kph) quicker than the F90.
