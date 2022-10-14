New M5 Anniversary Edition Celebrates 50 Years of BMW M With Unbelievable Price Tag

More on this:

1 New BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50th Anniversary Edition Debuts With Fresh Looks, New Logos

2 BMW M4 50th Anniversary Edition Costs an Insane Amount of Money, and That's Before Markups

3 BMW M Celebrates 50th Anniversary in India With Non-M Car, It's Not a Pretty Model Either

4 What's Up With BMW M's Crazy Anniversary Pricing, Are They Having a Mid-Life Crisis?

5 The BMW M5 CS Is a Fantastic Improvement From the M Competition, but at a Price