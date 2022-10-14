New M5 Anniversary Edition Celebrates 50 Years of BMW M With Unbelievable Price Tag

BMW M continues celebrating its 50th anniversary with the introduction of a new model: the M5 Competition 50th Anniversary Edition.
Detailed by the company’s Indian branch at the time of writing, it is limited to 10 cars only locally, all of them featuring exclusive exterior and interior highlights. Pricing kicks off at 17,990,000 INR or $218,553 at today’s exchange rates.
Starting on the outside, the BMW M5 Competition 50th Anniversary Edition can be had in the exclusive Aventurine Red, signed by BMW Individual. It rides on 20-inch M Jet Black alloys, sports the special roundels at the front, rear, and on the wheels, and has several black accents all around, and new interpretation of the LED taillights. The quad pipes were finished in Black Chrome, and the brake calipers have a High Gloss Red look.
Aragon Brown Merino leather upholstery and Anthracite Headliner can be seen inside, next to the typical M seatbelts, leather-wrapped steering wheel, footrest and pedals, and backlit ‘M5’ logo. Heated front seats with electric adjustment and memory function, electric trunk lid, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, soft-close doors, keyless entry, digital dials, head-up display, infotainment system, virtual assistant, smartphone integration, premium audio, and several other features are included, too.
Drivers are assisted by a generous amount of active and passive safety gear, and power is supplied by the same twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 powering the normal M5 Competition. It develops an identical 625 ps (616 hp / 460 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, channeling everything to the rear-biased all-wheel drive system through a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission. Despite its executive nature, the M5 Competition is very fast in a straight line, with the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) taking only 3.3 seconds. Flat-out, it can do 250 kph (155 mph), or 305 kph (190 mph) with the optional M Driver’s Pack.
