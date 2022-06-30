BMW M Celebrates 50th Anniversary in India With Non-M Car, It's Not a Pretty Model Either

BMW’s M Division says ‘namaste’ from India with a brand-new special edition based on the 6 Series, and obviously dubbed the ’50 Jahre M Edition.’
Celebrating the brand’s 50th anniversary, it is limited to 10 cars, carrying a starting price of INR 7,290,000 (equal to $92,427), including tax, and sets itself apart from the rest of the 6 Series models by featuring special enhancements inside and out.
Already up for grabs on the company’s online store, the BMW 6 Series 50 Jahre M Edition has one thing in common with the M4 CSL, and that’s the automaker’s classic Motorsport logo. The roundel sits above the kidney grille and is joined by the M emblems at both ends and on the wheel center caps.
Available in several paint finishes, including BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue Metallic, Bernina Grey Amber Effect, M Carbon Black, and Mineral White, it has laser lights, said to be a unique offering in the segment. Interested parties can get the M Parts as options, as well as the high gloss black finish for the grille, 19-inch alloys in jet black, and key fob in carbon fiber and Alcantara.
Other highlights include the Comfort Access System, which is basically a new name for keyless entry and go, electric tailgate, rear-seat entertainment system, Harman Kardon audio, and soft-close doors. Natural leather upholstery, in Cognac, with contrast stitching, decorates the cabin, which also gets front sports seats with electric adjustment and memory function, M seatbelts, electrically-adjustable backrest for the rear seats, electric sunblinds, and comfort headrest cushions.
Allowing more natural light in is the two-part panoramic glass sunroof, and bathing the car in artificial light at night is the ambient lighting. A four-zone climate control is on deck too, and so are the two 10.25-inch screens, USB ports, virtual assistant, smartphone integration, reversing camera, and a whole bunch of active and passive safety gear. Power comes from the 2.0-liter engine, rated at 258 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The car is in the 630i configuration.
