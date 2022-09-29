New BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50th Anniversary Edition Debuts With Fresh Looks, New Logos

BMW’s M Division continues celebrating their 50th anniversary with a brand-new addition to the limited model lineup: the M8 Competition Coupe.
Unveiled by the brand’s Indian branch, and said to be limited to 10 copies locally, it starts at 25,500,000 INR (equal to $312,115), and features all the bells and whistles normally found on this car, and then some.
The color palette has been expanded to comprise the new M Isle of Man Green, M Brooklyn Gray, and Aventurine Red. These join the Individual finishes available, such as the Daytona Beach Blue, exclusive to the 50th Anniversary models, Frozen Marina Bay Blue, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Deep Gray, and Frozen Deep Green. BMW’s classic logo decorates the car at the front, rear, and on the wheels.
Other highlights of the build include the black high gloss finish for the kidney grille, 20-inch wheels in jet black that spin around the red brake calipers, M Sport exhaust system, Competition badging, M Alcantara headliner in anthracite, M seatbelts, and Merino leather upholstery. The Karman Kardon premium audio is also included, next to the optional Bowers & Wilkins system. The head-up display, wireless charging pad, smartphone integration, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch infotainment system, surround view camera system, and many others are on deck too.
Power is supplied by the same engine found on the rest of the M8 Competition range, as well as other full-blown M models, the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8. The mill develops 625 ps (616 hp / 460 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, allowing the M8 Competition Coupe to hit 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.2 seconds from a standstill. The rear-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system, refined by the M Division, distributes the thrust between the front and rear axles, and directing the power to the wheels is the dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission.
