Wheelsandmore Brings Out the Beast Within the BMW M8, Center Locking Wheels Available Too

Wheelsandmore has launched a comprehensive upgrade package for the BMW M8 Competition Coupe, comprising all sorts of aftermarket goodies that mainly focus on the car’s performance.
Since more power is on the menu at the tuner, we are going to start with the plug-and-play module that unleashes 690 ps (680 hp / 507 kW) and 890 Nm (656 lb-ft) of torque, in return for €3,450 (equal to $3,907) in Germany.
Stage 1 unlocks 720 ps (710 hp / 530 kW) and 890 Nm (656 lb-ft), and costs €2,499 ($2,830) according to the tuner. Stage 2 is where the true sweet spot is, with its 775 ps (764 hp / 570 kW) and 910 Nm (671 lb-ft). The most extreme upgrade could be yours in return for €7,500 ($8,493).
Now, before moving on to the rest of the parts found on Wheelsandmore’s shelves for the M8 Competition Coupe, we will remind you that the stock model has 625 ps (616 hp / 460 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) on tap. Its twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine rockets it to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.2 seconds, and up to 250 kph (155 mph).
A Dahler exhaust system can be ordered as well, for €5,380 ($6,092), as well as a KW coilover suspension that costs €5,767 ($6,531). Save for the adaptive damper control, this one is said to not affect the driving dynamics at all. Lowering springs, which bring the entire body by 25 mm (i1 n) closer to the ground, are available too, priced at €1,092 ($1,237).
Finally, Wheelsandmore has a generous wheel offering in store for the M8. The sets are dubbed the Underdock, F.I.W.E., and 6Sporz, and they cost €19,700 ($22,309), €14,530 ($16,454), and €12,089 ($13,690) respectively. The latter two measure 21 inches in diameter, and the former, which also brings center locking, is 20 inches in size. Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, in the corresponding sizes, are included as well.
