G99 BMW M5 Touring Reportedly Due 2024 With S68 Hybridized V8

The G87 is the final BMW M without electrification according to big kahuna Frank van Meel. In other words, every single all-new BMW M after the XM will receive some kind of electric assistance, including the G90.
The next-generation M5 is due to launch sometime in 2024 as the most performance-oriented 5 Series of the bunch. According to Bimmerpost forum user and long-time contributor ynguldyn, the high-performance sedan is expected to start production in July 2024. The S68 hybridized V8 of the controversial XM is the most likely candidate for this application.
The S68 is an all-new engine for BMW M. From the updated turbos nestled inside the vee to the electric VANOS, there is plenty to like about it. Introduced in the X7 M60i with 48-volt mild hybridization in the guise of a small electric motor, the S68 is – most likely - the final V8 from BMW M.
A plug-in hybrid, the XM packs approximately 650 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque. The first hybrid-specific M xDrive all-wheel-drive system will carry over to the M5, and ynguldyn further mentions that G99 is the codename of the upcoming M5 Touring.
The long-roofed model “is real. If it doesn't die under a bean counter’s knife, it will start production in November 2024,” most likely as a 2025 model.
Real or not, it’s pretty obvious that BMW M had an M5 Touring on its mind for two years now. More specifically, since August 2020 when the M3 Touring was confirmed to much critical acclaim. But as opposed to the M3 Touring, the M5 Touring isn’t a novelty because BMW M did it before.
The E34 was introduced in 1992 with a naturally-aspirated sixer under the hood, a very appropriate powerplant for that era. A V8-engined successor was evaluated, but never came to fruition. Be that as it may, the Bavarian automaker revived the M5 Touring in the guise of a V10-engined family hauler with the E61 that numbers a tick over 1,000 units.
