New 2024 BMW M5 Has Bigger Nostrils for AMG Sniffing, and Electrified V8 Power

More on this:

1 This BMW M5 List, From Worst To Best, Will Probably Make You Mad

2 Unsatisfied With the Design, Manhart Gives the BMW M5 a Facelift, and Much More Power

3 Hey There, 2025 BMW M5, Is That a Bigger Kidney Grille, or Are You Happy to See Us?

4 2025 BMW M5 Spied With Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain, Should Put the M5 CS to Shame

5 Next-Gen 2024 BMW M5 Makes Spy Photo Debut With Electrified Powertrain