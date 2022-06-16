New 2024 BMW M5 Has Bigger Nostrils for AMG Sniffing, and Electrified V8 Power

The BMW M Division has a few new models in the making. One of the first to debut will be the M3 Touring, likely followed by the M2 Coupe in the coming months. Fast forward to next year, or maybe early 2024, and the current M5 will be replaced by a new generation.
Spied here testing in prototype form at the Nurburgring, and on the roads around it, the 2024 BMW M5 has an edgier design that's clearly visible even with the vinyl stickers wrapped around its entire body.
The greenhouse looks different, and it has a bigger kidney grille that doesn’t seem to be as ostentatious as the one fitted to its smaller sibling, the M3 (and the M4s for that matter). Flush-mounted door handles are yet another novelty, and out back, it sports a pair of provisional taillights, and the obvious quad-pipe layout, understood to be connected to a V8 engine, likely the newly developed unit that BMW will also use in the upcoming XM.
Together with the electric motor, the super crossover has a combined output and torque quoted at 650 metric horsepower (641 bhp / 478 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). A small battery pack enables an electric range of around 80 km (50 miles) on the WLTP test cycle.
Mind you, while the next-generation BMW M5 could use the same V8, it might have a different state of tune. Also, the electric motor, and the battery pack for that matter, could be different too. Overall, there’s no way of knowing yet whether the power produced will be identical to that of the XM. Still, it should give Mercedes-AMG something to think about when it comes to the development of the new-gen E 63, and that’s to keep the V8 alive, something that the upcoming C 63 won’t enjoy anymore.
The greenhouse looks different, and it has a bigger kidney grille that doesn’t seem to be as ostentatious as the one fitted to its smaller sibling, the M3 (and the M4s for that matter). Flush-mounted door handles are yet another novelty, and out back, it sports a pair of provisional taillights, and the obvious quad-pipe layout, understood to be connected to a V8 engine, likely the newly developed unit that BMW will also use in the upcoming XM.
Together with the electric motor, the super crossover has a combined output and torque quoted at 650 metric horsepower (641 bhp / 478 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). A small battery pack enables an electric range of around 80 km (50 miles) on the WLTP test cycle.
Mind you, while the next-generation BMW M5 could use the same V8, it might have a different state of tune. Also, the electric motor, and the battery pack for that matter, could be different too. Overall, there’s no way of knowing yet whether the power produced will be identical to that of the XM. Still, it should give Mercedes-AMG something to think about when it comes to the development of the new-gen E 63, and that’s to keep the V8 alive, something that the upcoming C 63 won’t enjoy anymore.