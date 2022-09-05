2024 BMW M5 Spied With Its Production Body, Electrified Drivetrain

BMW is working on the next generation M5, and we have an advanced prototype in front of us. This time, we are not seeing a mule of the next-gen M5, but one with a production-spec body. As you will observe, it looks different from the previous ones.
Previous prototypes of the upcoming M5 were loosely based on a regular 5 Series body that was modified to fit the performance division's modifications.
Since it was just something to allow the vehicle to drive on public roads, but not win a beauty contest, those prototypes came with tacked-on fender flares, as well as other elements that looked like they were installed using various tools from the hardware store, but not from the automotive section.
Now, the prototype comes with wider fender flares, which fit the body better than before, and they also mate with a set of side sills. The front grille is bigger and open, while the inserts in the element resemble the ones on BMW's M4 CSL.
We also spot a set of headlights that may be close to production specification, as well as a few other elements that have the same attributes, such as the spoiler lip on the trunk cap.
Those big fenders are there to help BMW M engineers install larger wheels with stickier tires, as well as massive brakes. There is also a different suspension from what can be found on the M5, as well as a different steering rack. BMW has always done the M5 this way, and the new model should not be an exception.
If you look closely at the front doors, you will notice “Electrified Vehicle” written on a sticker. That element is there to let emergency crews know that the vehicle in question will also have high-voltage electronics under its body, as well as a battery.
The next-gen M5 is expected to provide up to 750 horsepower in its twin-turbo V8 configuration that is allegedly shared with the upcoming BMW XM. It is not clear at this point whether that value will correspond to the M5 Competition, or if the normal M5 will come with that much power.
Sources close to the matter claim that the M5 Touring is set to make a comeback, which would make it the first of its kind since the E61 generation. If you see one of those on the open road, consider yourself lucky, as they are as rare as hen's teeth.
On the inside, we will find the ambiance of the 5 Series pumped up with several M logos, as well as the company's iDrive 8 system. The latter will come with a few extras for the sportier model, as well as elements like a sports steering wheel, sports seats in the front, and carbon fiber ornaments.
Expect to see the next-generation BMW M5 in 2023 as an MY2024 vehicle, while its Touring brother is set to be launched a year later, sources say.
