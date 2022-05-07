The Factory Sleeper That Conquered the Hearts and Wallets of Many

I still remember the first test drive with the M5 on a busy Friday afternoon, and I can't say the same about most of the cars I've tested. Once I turned the key and heard the V8 brawl from the quad exhausts, I felt intoxicated. Of course, like on other test-drive events, the officials told me to obey the traffic laws and speed limits. But that part vanished from my mind after the car sent me that subtle vibration through the steering wheel. Moreover, the sound of the engine gave me goosebumps.
Plunging ahead through the traffic was just as tempting as a cold beer next to a BBQ pit on a hot summer day. You just can't resist, and neither could I refrain from stepping on the gas pedal. All other cars on the road became competitors.
The light-blue E39 M5 just rushed ahead with such ease, like it was meant to do that daily. Unlike other E39s, the gear stick was firm and felt solid. The steering with recirculating balls instead of a rack-and-pinion system was agile and reacted at the slightest input. A colleague who sat next to me calmed me down: "If you lose your license now, you'll be banned from the race-track experience."
For the rest of the day, that M5 proved to me that it could be civilized. Its broad torque range allowed it to stay longer in gears. It produced 330 lb-ft (447 Nm) from 2,500 rpm, which was more than enough. On the track, the limited-slip differential proved that the big sedan could drift all day long and still remain under absolute control despite its weight. That night I fell asleep tired and with one of the broadest smiles ever.
Madonna everywhere all over the rear seats, and Guy Ritchie as a director.
But what makes this E39 M5 more special than its successors, you might ask? The V10 M5 was faster and available with a six-speed manual exclusively for the U.S. market. However, that engine screamed like an F1 race car, not like a V8. Moreover, the E60 is not highly ranked in terms of styling. Its successor, the F10 M5, looks better, is faster, but... it was not available with a six-speed manual. Last but not least, its electronics and the turbocharged powerplant make it too much of a Playstation-like vehicle and too less of a driver's car.
Speaking of design, the E39 is still ranked as one of the best-looking 5-series ever made. The M-Power version was very subtle. Apart from the more aggressive front spoiler, the four exhausts at the back, and the subtle M badges on the sides and in the rear, it could go unnoticed. But, on the other hand, that lip-spoiler on the trunk was something anyone could buy and install on its regular E39 in the parking lot in a few minutes.
The owners highly appreciated the feedback provided through the steering wheel and the suspension. It offered an excellent safety feeling thanks to its excellent visibility partly. Sure, the high-bolstered front seats hugged the occupants. They subtly reminded them that the car was a thoroughbred, not just a simple mundane carrier. After all, in 1999, it was the fastest sedan in the world.
Nowadays, you may find a good example from around $20,000, while a pristine-condition, low-mileage example might be worth more than $80 grand. Still, many of the 20,482 M5s produced are available for less than $40,000. They might need some small repairs, but nothing to worry about. Before they're going to be banned or molested by their owners, you should try one as long as you appreciate high-quality, go-fast sedans.
