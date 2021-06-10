Tuned E39 BMW M5 Up for Grabs With Several Awesome Interior and Exterior Mods

Relax, this isn’t going to be yet another love letter to the E39 M5, even though wow, just look at it! They don’t make super sedans this unassuming anymore. Anyway, we’re focusing more on what this particular Sterling Gray car brings to the table because it looks special on paper.
The vehicle is up for grabs through Bring a Trailer, and it features several internal and external modifications. It’s an attractive opportunity, despite the odometer reading nearly 111,000 miles (178,600 km).
Starting with the exterior, the car’s been fitted with new headlights featuring LED Angel Eyes graphics, LED front fog lights, Euro-spec rear fog lights, plus smoked taillights and side marker lights. Furthermore, the Sterling Gray paint works great with the Shadowline trim, not to mention the black grille, black badges, and tinted windows.
The wheels measure 18-inches in diameter and have been fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. You also may have noticed this car’s lowered stance, which comes courtesy of its suspension mods: front and rear tower braces, rear sway bar, rear subframe reinforcement kit, FCP Euro control arm kit, BC Racing coilovers, and Swift springs.
Inside, there is black leather upholstery as far as the eye can see, power-adjustable heated front sports seats, carbon-look trim (not real carbon fiber), dual zone climate control, cruise control, plus everything else you’d expect to see in a 2002 M5. Then come the mods, such as the folding cupholder, Euro-spec dashboard and armrest, illuminated door handles, the shift knob from an F10 M5 (short shift kit), and an Avant 4 infotainment unit with sat-nav and a reversing camera.
As for the 4.9-liter V8, it comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and boasts the following upgrades: a Dinan cold-air intake, Supersprint headers, X-pipe with additional resonators, and Corsa mufflers.
When it was new, this engine would produce 394 hp (400 PS) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, sending you from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 4.8 seconds. Unrestricted, you could potentially get an E39 M5 all the way up to 186 mph (300 kph).
