E28 BMW M5: The Family-Hauling Sedan With M1-Derived Power

When BMW introduced the M5 at the 1985 Amsterdam Motor Show, certain people didn’t really notice this fellow because performance sedans weren’t exactly new. The Maserati Quattroporte comes to mind, along with the Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL 6.9 from the W116 generation, the Jaguar Mk II, and the gorgeous Alfa Romeo Giulietta. But the Bavarians ultimately managed to define the segment, cementing the Motorsport division’s reputation for great-handling sedans with proper oomph.