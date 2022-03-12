Paris Hilton's Holographic BMW i8 Roadster Is the Star of Her Quay Collaboration Line

Paris Hilton has a new line of sunglasses, but to promote that, she’s been using her BMW i8 Roadster, which is customized to match her personality, with a holographic wrap.
When you think of Paris Hilton, besides a huge fortune and parties, you must think pink. The socialite’s favorite color is a stamp of her public persona, and it’s present everywhere. Including her custom Bentley Continental GT.
But the one we’re going to talk about now is her BMW i8 Roadster, which fits Paris like a glove. In fact, she said in the past that “If I were a car, this would be me.” Paris wrapped her $165,000 BMW i8 Roadster in a holographic material, and it’s now the star of her latest collaboration with Quay for her sunglasses line.
Posing in the BMW makes Paris look exactly what you’d expect: rich and famous. She posed in different outfits, matching her expensive convertible, and she couldn’t look more comfortable.
The vehicle was also the centerpiece of the party to promote her most recent sunglasses line. Plus, the packaging of the items also resembles the holographic wrap of the BMW. The Australian sunglasses brand Quay with which she collaborated went as far as calling it a "slivmobile," which is a word Paris invented, a blend between slaying and living (your best life).
Introduced in 2018, the German brand put a 1.5-liter L3 engine at its core which delivers 228 horsepower (231 ps), that works alongside an electric motor, the two putting out a total of 369 horsepower (374 ps), and a maximum torque of 420 lb-ft (569 Nm).
The BMW i8 Roadster can accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.6 seconds, and it has a top speed electronically limited to (250 kph).
Production for the BMW i8 Roadster stopped in 2020, but Paris was right on time, and debuted the holographic convertible in early 2020.
And, given the fact that she’s had her custom pink Bentley Continental GT for over a decade, we can see that the socialite has a deep loyalty for her cars. And, over two years later, she is still very much in love with her holographic BMW.
