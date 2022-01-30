Remembering the E12 M535i: BMW's First M-Badged 5 Series

Established in the 1970s as BMW Motorsport GmbH, the performance-oriented subsidiary of BMW AG started out with a bang in the guise of the 3.0 CSL. With a little help from Italian automaker Lamborghini, the go-faster division leveled up to the hand-built M1 in 1978. Be that as it may, the BMW Motorsport GmbH-tuned car that paved the way for every other street-legal M automobile is the M535i based on the first-gen 5 Series.