Remembering the E12 M535i: BMW's First M-Badged 5 Series

Presented in September 1972 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the E12 slotted between the 2002 that previewed the 3 Series. Initially offered with small-displacement engines with an inline-four layout, the original 5 Series lineup was expanded to include a straight-six lump in 1973. Inspired by the 530 MLE produced by BMW Motorsport for BMW South Africa, the M535i premiered at the 1979 Frankfurt Motor Show with a non-M powerplant.
Based on the M88/1 and sometimes referred to as the M90, the M30B35LE is a 3.5-liter sixer borrowed from the 635CSi and 735i. A two-valve-per-cylinder lump with a SOHC layout, this free-breathing unit features a leak-prone M30 cylinder head, wet-sump lubrication, and Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection. The bore, stroke, and block are shared with the M1’s M88/1.
With a compression ratio of 9.3:1 compared to 9.0:1 for the M1, the M535i developed 215 horsepower at 5,200 revolutions per minute and a stout 224 pound-feet (304 Nm) of torque at 4,000 revolutions per minute. Never sold in the United States because it didn’t meet emission standards and safety regulations, the 5 Series-based sports sedan came standard with a Getrag 265 close-ratio manual transmission and a Borg Warner-supplied LSD.
The first M car that could be dailied isn’t just an E12 with a powerful mill under the hood. It also happens to feature many chassis and suspension improvements, starting with thicker anti-roll bars for both ends.
The MacPherson struts and semi-trailing arms were also enhanced with Bilstein shock absorbers and stiffer springs. Power steering is complemented by a three-spoke steering wheel shared with the ultra-rare M1, cross-spoke alloy wheels from BBS, performance-oriented XWX tires from Michelin, power brakes, and thicker front discs than the 5er also need to be mentioned.
528 in European spec, the M535i could hit 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in approximately seven seconds. Top speed was quoted at 228 kilometers per hour (142 miles per hour), which is more than enough for an executive-sized sedan and that era.
On the outside, the Bavarian automaker equipped this model with a body-color front spoiler featuring the BMW M colors. The same colors were used for the decals on the sides and trunk lid. A rubber trunk lid spoiler was also added to the trunk lid. Opening the driver’s door reveals corduroy fabric for the Recaro body-hugging seats and pretty much the same cockpit as the 5er. “Reassuringly simple” is the best way to describe the interior.
In terms of extras, customers were offered goodies that include an electric aerial for the optional stereo, electric windows, sportier seats with BMW M striping, velour floor mats, rear headrests, central locking, air conditioning, leather or leatherette upholstery, a sunroof, and so forth. It’s pretty basic stuff by the standards of that era, but appropriate for a sports sedan.
Partially built on the 5er production line in Dingolfing, the M535i was finished by the M division in Garching. The first car rolled off the assembly line in Garching in April 1980, and the final M535i was completed in May 1981. A grand total of 1,410 units were produced in Germany, split between 960 left-hand-drive examples and 450 right-hand-drive examples.
BMW South Africa produced the M535i as well, although with slightly wider wheels and no trunk lid spoiler or stripes. Sent as complete knock-down kits from Europe, precisely 240 units of the South African variant were assembled at the Rosslyn plant from February 1981 through July 1981. An updated South Africa-spec M535i followed suit, but it’s not considered a true M535i because it features a mix of E12- and E28-sourced parts.
