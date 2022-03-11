2025 BMW M5 Spied With Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain, Should Put the M5 CS to Shame

The E60 BMW M5 is regarded as being one of the most exciting executive super sedans ever made, and it has that glorious V10 to thank for it. Sure, it wasn’t exactly reliable, but on the few occasions that it didn’t have its feet up in the air by sitting on an elevator, it was a true surface-to-surface missile.
It was succeeded by the F10, which brought a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, and that recipe has been maintained for the current one, the F90, which has been around since 2017.
Now, it may not show its age yet, but BMW’s M Division has started working on its successor anyway. We’ve already seen it testing in the open at the beginning of the year, and more recently, a prototype was snapped in Sweden, being driven on a snowy road.
The mandatory ‘Hybrid Test Vehicle’ stickers stand out like a sore thumb, and if you zoom in on the left front fender, you will see a disguised charging port. This tells us that it packs a plug-in hybrid assembly, with rumors stating that it might be a twin-turbo V8, assisted by an electric motor. In the XM, it should develop 750 hp and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque combined, and if it retains those numbers, then the new M5 will be significantly more powerful than the 626 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) M5 CS.
Sporting an evolutionary design, the next-gen M5 will have smaller headlights and a grille that won’t be that big compared to the one of its predecessor, or so it seems anyway. The distance between the axles looks about the same, so expect similar interior space. It will still feature quad exhaust pipes, yet the bumper, diffuser, and taillights on the latest scooped tester were not the final production parts.
With the new 5 Series believed to be presented in roughly one year, accompanied by the zero-emission i5, the executive super sedan is understood to debut sometime in 2024. In all likelihood, this will make it a 2025 model by the time it arrives in North America.
