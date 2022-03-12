Let's Not Worry That Much About BMW Buying Alpina, This Might Work Like a Charm

With the BMW Group announcing the acquisition of Alpina, some people have begun freaking out over what is going to happen to the German brand. Some fear that Alpina will be diluted under full BMW ownership, while others believe that it would have died off anyway in the years to come due to emissions regulations.
According to Alpina, 2021 was the most successful year in company history, with around 2,000 units manufactured last year. Both parties declined to disclose financial information about the deal, and we do not expect too much info to leak from either side.
As you may be aware, Alpina is specialized in developing more powerful versions of existing BMW models, while also providing them with a distinctive aesthetic. We are referring to the company's specific wheel designs, as well as pinstripe details for the body, not to mention upholstery and ornaments.
The German company located in Buchloe managed to be recognized as an independent manufacturer since 1983. Because of that status, the marque has to comply with various rules that are specific to low volume makes, which are sometimes costly to achieve.
Under BMW's wing, Alpina will be able to have the funds to pay for such things, despite the lack of freedom that might happen under new ownership.
mention the B7, which is assembled on the same line as the 7 Series it is based on, but with Alpina parts.
The entire deal with Alpina is the hand-made part, which refers to the assembly process of these vehicles. That includes manual engine assembly (and design), as well as hand-sewn upholstery. Not even BMW's Individual range offers the former, but the latter is possible. Instead of all-out performance, they offer composure, not just power and stiff suspensions.
The Alpina started to make a name for itself with modified Weber carburetors for BMW cars, as well as crankshafts, and both elements still make up the company's logo today. It is unclear how it will fit on an electric vehicle, which is something that Alpina customers are believed not to be interested in.
At this point, you might be thinking to yourself, that bad things are going to happen to the brand. Well, that is a risk, obviously, but instead of crying about purity and something along those lines, be honest and admit that you probably cannot afford an Alpina, and that you were not going to ever have a new one. The same thing happened to Saab. “Everyone” claimed to like their cars, but liking them is not enough. Automakers need to sell cars to ensure they are still in business, as they cannot run on likes and affinity alone.
Rolls-Royce brand pure, while MINI was turned into a global success, not just a one-model-make.
From what can be read between the lines in the press release, Alpina will make models just like it used to make until December 31st, 2025. So you still have time to get that Alpina of your dreams instead of criticizing BMW for its latest acquisition.
In theory, BMW and Alpina should work like a dream together, as they already had a close collaboration. The two brands have already announced they will continue to offer maintenance services, as well as parts with no change, while the Buchloe factory will remain the hub for Alpina models.
In other words, existing Alpina owners need not worry, as parts will continue to be supplied, and all warranties in effect are still valid.
Others fear that the company might be compelled to build Alpina-badged 2 Series Active Tourer models, or other BMW models with a front-wheel-drive configuration, which is something that Alpina has refrained from offering.
The only time when the BMW Group really messed up an acquisition was when it used to own the Rover Group, which ended up being split after it was broken up and sold.
It is clear that Alpina understands BMW, and BMW understands Alpina, which maybe was not the case with the Rover Group, and this should help the low-volume brand continue to exist. There will be haters criticizing every decision, but they should be proven wrong on this one.
As you may be aware, Alpina is specialized in developing more powerful versions of existing BMW models, while also providing them with a distinctive aesthetic. We are referring to the company's specific wheel designs, as well as pinstripe details for the body, not to mention upholstery and ornaments.
The German company located in Buchloe managed to be recognized as an independent manufacturer since 1983. Because of that status, the marque has to comply with various rules that are specific to low volume makes, which are sometimes costly to achieve.
Under BMW's wing, Alpina will be able to have the funds to pay for such things, despite the lack of freedom that might happen under new ownership.
mention the B7, which is assembled on the same line as the 7 Series it is based on, but with Alpina parts.
The entire deal with Alpina is the hand-made part, which refers to the assembly process of these vehicles. That includes manual engine assembly (and design), as well as hand-sewn upholstery. Not even BMW's Individual range offers the former, but the latter is possible. Instead of all-out performance, they offer composure, not just power and stiff suspensions.
The Alpina started to make a name for itself with modified Weber carburetors for BMW cars, as well as crankshafts, and both elements still make up the company's logo today. It is unclear how it will fit on an electric vehicle, which is something that Alpina customers are believed not to be interested in.
At this point, you might be thinking to yourself, that bad things are going to happen to the brand. Well, that is a risk, obviously, but instead of crying about purity and something along those lines, be honest and admit that you probably cannot afford an Alpina, and that you were not going to ever have a new one. The same thing happened to Saab. “Everyone” claimed to like their cars, but liking them is not enough. Automakers need to sell cars to ensure they are still in business, as they cannot run on likes and affinity alone.
Rolls-Royce brand pure, while MINI was turned into a global success, not just a one-model-make.
From what can be read between the lines in the press release, Alpina will make models just like it used to make until December 31st, 2025. So you still have time to get that Alpina of your dreams instead of criticizing BMW for its latest acquisition.
In theory, BMW and Alpina should work like a dream together, as they already had a close collaboration. The two brands have already announced they will continue to offer maintenance services, as well as parts with no change, while the Buchloe factory will remain the hub for Alpina models.
In other words, existing Alpina owners need not worry, as parts will continue to be supplied, and all warranties in effect are still valid.
Others fear that the company might be compelled to build Alpina-badged 2 Series Active Tourer models, or other BMW models with a front-wheel-drive configuration, which is something that Alpina has refrained from offering.
The only time when the BMW Group really messed up an acquisition was when it used to own the Rover Group, which ended up being split after it was broken up and sold.
It is clear that Alpina understands BMW, and BMW understands Alpina, which maybe was not the case with the Rover Group, and this should help the low-volume brand continue to exist. There will be haters criticizing every decision, but they should be proven wrong on this one.