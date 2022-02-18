2023 Alpina XB7 Shows More of That Controversial Face, Better Get Used to the Split Lights

Even in today’s fast-changing market, a two-year old vehicle isn’t considered ready for retirement. However, that’s not going to stop Alpina from giving the XB7 a mid-cycle refresh, in order to keep up with its BMW sibling, the X7.
We haven’t seen prototypes of the 2023 Alpina XB7 since late last year, but our spy photographers have recently snapped two more, driving on Germany’s streets. And while one of them had its entire body under wraps, the other revealed more of that controversial front-end design.
Like it or not, you better get used to the split headlamp signature, because it will be one of the biggest changes of the facelifted super SUV. The model will have thin LED DRLs sitting above the main clusters that will illuminate the road ahead, on each side of the bigger grille.
A new bumper, with repositioned side air intakes that appear to be smaller, will be part of the updates, alongside a new rear bumper, with different diffuser that will still have cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes. The rear reflectors were repositioned, and the taillights will be new as well.
Further helping it stand out next to the regular BMW X7 will be the typical wheels, as well as the dedicated badging, and exclusive colors. Alpina is understood to introduce new upholstery and trim options inside, where a curved display will be the center piece.
It is expected with no changes in the engine department, meaning that the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 will still kick out 612 hp (621 ps / 457 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. The thrust is channeled to the all-wheel drive system through an eight-speed automatic transmission in the current XB7, which needs 4.0 seconds to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill and can keep pushing up to 180 mph (290 kph).
