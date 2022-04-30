V10-Powered BMW M5 E60 Drag Races Ferrari F8 Tributo, It's Not Even Close

If you pretend the word ‘reliability’ doesn’t exist, then the BMW M5 from the E60 generation is arguably one of the best muscle sedans that you can go for. It comes with the luxury amenities typical for a car that came to life in the mid-2000s, albeit with a V10 twist.
As we’re certain you already know, the executive super sedan that succeeded the beautiful E39 and preceded the F10 packs a 5.0-liter engine. Under full throttle, the 500 hp and 384 lb-ft (520 Nm) of torque produced enable a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 4.7 seconds, and a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed.
Sure, you might argue that it’s not competitive anymore in today’s car world, when we have mega hatchbacks such as the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S and Audi RS 3 Sportback that are almost one second faster. However, the E60 M5 provided more thrills for the driver and occupants, while cocooning them from the outside environment.
Also, with a little bit of work, it can give supercars a true run for their money. But can it stand its ground against the Ferrari F8 Tributo? As it happens, this white copy took on the Italian exotic at the Petrolhead Spring Event hosted on the other side of the pond, in the Old Continent, eager to prove its worth.
Sitting in a completely different league, the F8 Tributo has a mid-mounted turbo’d 3.9-liter V8 that delivers 710 hp and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm). Flat-out, it can do 211 mph (340 kph), and the naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) is dealt with in a neck-snapping 2.9 seconds.
The action starts at the 2:36 mark, yet we’d recommend watching the entire clip, which is almost three and a half minutes long and starts with the E60 burning rubber.
