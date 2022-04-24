Dinan-Tuned 2006 BMW M5 in Black Sapphire Looks Like Something Bruce Wayne Would Drive

If you’re a BMW M5 aficionado, the E60 probably holds a very special place in your heart. They literally don’t make them like this anymore, powered by naturally aspirated V10 engines, factory rated at 500 horsepower and 384 lb-ft (520 Nm) of torque.
Granted, if we had to choose our ideal E60 M5, it would probably be a later model, like a 2009-2010 car. That being said, this 2006 example is quite fetching, thanks to its blacked-out exterior and various Dinan components. The car is currently up for grabs through Bring a Trailer with 72,000 miles (115,000 km) on that ultra-loud V10.
The exterior is finished in Black Sapphire and comes with a glass sunroof, decklid spoiler, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, Dinan badging, black Dinan 20-inch wheels, plus Michelin Pilot Sport tires, measuring 265/30 at the front and 285/30 at the rear.
Moving on to the interior, there you’ll find Black Merino leather front seats (which by the way are also heated, ventilated and power-adjustable), heated rear seats, Brushed Aluminum Shadow trim accents on the dashboard and center console, sat-nav, a head-up display, rear sunshades, dual zone automatic climate control, cruise control, a six-disc CD changer, a Harman Kardon sound system and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters and BMW M tri-color contrast stitching.
Now, let’s go back to that 5.0-liter V10 unit because according to the ad, it’s not stock. It features various Dinan components fitted back in 2014, including a cold air intake, a high-flow mass airflow sensor, a custom exhaust system and Stage 3 engine management software.
We’re not exactly sure how much power it’s putting down, but it should be more than its stock 500 horsepower. Whatever the final number is, everything is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed SMG single-clutch sequential gearbox, working alongside a Dinan limited slip differential.
