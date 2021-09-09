2023 BMW 5 Series G60 Will Look Like a Modernized E60

5 Next-Gen BMW 5 Series PHEV Prototype Keeps Looking Sharp Despite Full Camo Job

An all-electric version of the G60 will be revealed almost at the same time, set to be called Image wise, the two most important cars from its traditional lineup are the 5 Series and the 7 Series, both of which being on the verge of a generation change in a little over a year.We’ve already discussed how the mighty 7 Series might switch to a retro-infused look, at least from a proportions point of view, and now it’s time to have a closer look at its smaller sedan sibling, the 2023 BMW 5 Series.Squint as much as you want at these latest spy photos, taken in Munich during the city’s first hosting of the IAA Motor Show, and you can’t help but trust the rendering made by Magnus.Concepts.At least from the front/three-quarter view, BMW might have chosen to go for a slightly retro vibe for the eighth generation of the midsize luxury sedan.By ‘retro’ we mean that the headlights’ overall design looks uncannily similar to the look of the 5 Series E60 headlights, a controversial design from the Chris Bangle era, penned by Davide Arcangeli.The move would be fitting in the context of the model’s internal name, which will be G60, but that is also mainly where the somewhat retro look will end, because the 2023 BMW 5 Series has some proportions never-before-seen on a BMW sedan.The rearmost part of the trunk sits much lower than the rear windshield, transforming the traditional sedan look into more of a notchback from certain angles.Its interior should take a lot of inspiration from the iX electric crossover, with a high-tech lounge feeling to dominate the passengers’ and driver’s ambiance. This will include the next-generation iDrive infotainment system and a much larger touchscreen with haptic feedback on the center console.Engine wise, the 2023 BMW 5 Series is preparing for Euro 7 so the G30 is likely to be the last one to ever feature a V8 in its lineup. Instead, an array of mild-, full- and plug-in hybrids powertrains with three, four and six cylinders will comprise the lineup.An all-electric version of the G60 will be revealed almost at the same time, set to be called the BMW i5 and likely sharing its available drivetrains with the recently revealed i4 and the iX.