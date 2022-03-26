Jump Inside This Manual BMW M5 F10, Experience Its Twin-Turbocharged V8 Glory

Coming after that controversial-looking E60, the F10 generation of the BMW 5 Series has aged like a fine wine. It still looks modern despite coming out back in 2009, and in the right configuration, it is still a great driver’s car.
Speaking of configurations, it was the M model that sat at the top of the range. The naturally aspirated V10 engine of its predecessor was dropped in the F10 M5, and BMW installed a 4.4-liter V8 under the hood, assisted by two turbochargers.
On the downside, it came with the obvious turbo lag, though that wasn’t a letdown. Moreover, the very decent output and thrust, rated at 552 bhp (560 ps / 412 kW) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm), were directed to the rear wheels, either via a dual-clutch automatic transmission or a six-speed manual gearbox. That’s right, this M5 was available with a good old stick shift back in the day, and it is this version that was put to the test on video at the bottom of this story.
Made in 2013, it was a $92,000 affair back then, the reviewer claims. It came with soft-close doors, sun shades, leather upholstery, massaging front seats, heated rear seats, multi-zone climate control, head-up display, and other gizmos. On the outside, it was able to fly under the radar to the untrained eye, because in addition to the vents on the front fenders, typical M badges, quad exhaust pipes, and big wheels, it pretty much looked like the regular 5er.
But is it actually relevant to buy an executive performance sedan with a three-pedal layout in 2022? Does it feel light and agile? Would you feel the need to put it in Sport+ and just thrash it around in second or third gear? These were all answered in the video that follows, and you know what to do next, don’t you?
