Madonna Hints "Car Trouble" With Dodge Challenger SRT Photo Shoot

Madonna isn’t one to usually flaunt her impressive wealth, but, from time to time, she uses her vehicles as a prop in many of her photoshoots. Now, Madge hints she has “car trouble” as she flaunts a gorgeous dark grey Dodge Challenger SRT.
Known as the Queen of Pop, Madonna’s impressive career has set so many records, and inspired a lot of female artists to be who they are. Now, in her 60s, her career may not be as impactful as it was in the 80s, but she is still very active on social media.
A few months ago, Madonna showed her dancing skills dancing next to her luxurious Mercedes-Benz CLS, which is a brand the Queen of pop has visited time and time again.
Now, her most recent photoshoot doesn’t have a Mercedes-Benz, but quite a powerful muscle car – a Dodge Challenger SRT.
While the “Like a Prayer” singer is not behind the wheel (or the passenger’s seat) in this one, she does give us quite a look at the muscle car, which sports two-tone black and grey paint. She captioned the set: “Car trouble,” and she posed next to its black wheels, on top of the hood, and in the back of the vehicle.
The Dodge Challenger she’s posing with is an SRT-8 model, which the brand introduced in 2008. It offers two engine options, a 6.1-liter HEMI V8 with a five-speed automatic transmission, and a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 with a five-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission, delivering from 425 horsepower (431 ps) and 471 horsepower (477 ps), respectively.
For her new set, she received quite a wide variety of responses. Some loyal fans praised her for being who she is, and still show that age is nothing but a number, while others weren’t that generous. But, one thing is for sure, the Dodge Challenger SRT makes the shoot even better.
