Next-Gen EV Volvo V90 Looks Big, Practical, and Imposing With Concept Recharge DNA

The Swedish automaker Volvo abandoned the U.S. deliveries of its mid-size V90 station wagon due to tremendously low sales since the 2021 model year. But what if it could make a comeback?
The big and luxurious Volvo V90 is not available in the United States anymore but its crossover version, the V90 Cross Country, which was “designed for the exploration of life,” can still be had for almost $60k. Alas, perhaps not everyone wants the B6 AWD-powered rugged station wagon for its adventurous capabilities. What if people only wanted it for the ample trunk space?
Well, if Volvo does not want to deliver anymore, some people are willing to take matters into their hands. Or, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here. Thus, meet the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media, who has decided to CGI-rework the Volvo Concept Recharge for the second-gen V90 station wagon and perhaps entice a North American return in the digital process.
The idea is simple: “since I’ve already rendered the next generation Volvo S90, might as well do the V90 too, sharing even more of the styling with the Volvo Concept Recharge.” Possibly also the EV powertrain, of course, since even the mighty 90-series SUV, now retconned as EX90, is heading in the same eco-conscious battery-powered direction.
Anyway, that provides the pixel master with a double base of operation in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below). On one (CGI) hand there is the existing, real-world Volvo Concept Recharge and on the other (digital) brush there is also the fictitious all-new Volvo S90 EV generation. Together they mashup pretty well and collaborate to form the next V90 iteration at the behest of the CGI expert.
By the way, since this is a premium family station wagon, all the interesting stuff happens at the rear – where the author cooked up a return to the boxier old times when these grocery getters could swallow an entire family’s road trip clobber, and then some more – no matter how long of an adventure was planned.
