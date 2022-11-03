Untamed MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 Gets ‘New’ Special Edition in Nanuq White

Until the all-new, third-generation MINI Countryman arrives sometime next year (supposedly) for the 2024 model year, there is still some time to pull the special edition devil by the tail, sometimes even twice.
As such, ardent MINI fans living in the United States might recall that way earlier this year (around the middle of March!), the British company presented a new special edition for the Countryman, dubbed Untamed. It was available for the entire range and had a few exclusive perks, such as the Momentum Grey metallic hue or special, dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, plus a big price.
Well, now it is time to meet its eco-conscious subcompact luxury crossover SUV European cousin, the MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 Untamed Edition. Yeah, they are having an imaginative blast with this one, and I am being as ironic as it is humanely possible. Anyway, at least the plug-in hybrid model does get its separate new paint finish, dubbed Nanuq White. Yeah, at least it looks ritzy.
Available starting this month, the ‘new’ MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 Untamed Edition keeps the usual PHEV credentials which include a total system output of 162 kW/220 ps/ 217 hp and a fully electric range of up to 51 km/32 miles. The special edition’s highlights include the new Nanuq White color, contrasting Frozen Blue Stone graphic details, complete with stripes and a mountain landscape.
The rear side windows have ‘Untamed’ lettering and inside the MINI Countryman gets the mountain landscape on the seat backrests, illuminated trim in Frozen Bluestone. Additionally, two new optional features are present starting in November: a panoramic glass roof and additional Harman Kardon Hi-Fi speakers. There is also lots of standard equipment (now with the MINI Driving Assistant for improved safety and comfort), along with a “Nappa sports leather steering wheel with edition-specific lettering.”
