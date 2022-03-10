2023 MINI Countryman Spied While Testing, Does Not Hide Too Many Surprises

MINI is testing the next generation of the Countryman, which is set for launch in 2023. The British SUV will share its underpinnings with the BMW X1, on the new FAAR platform. Currently, both models share the UKL platform, so it has already become a tradition between the two makes to share these things.
The next-gen Countryman is set to be even larger than the ongoing one, and it will continue to be offered in a version that will have a plug-in hybrid configuration. Mild-hybrid variants will be the norm for most of the range, though, and an all-electric version should not be ruled out just yet.
Expect downsized engines in the range, along with the possible elimination of diesel-engined models. The latter may still be an option, as the German company that owns the British brand has not ditched them, but that does not mean they will be the highlight of the range.
The upcoming MINI Countryman is visibly longer than the ongoing model, and it is claimed that the body has grown about eight inches in length (ca. 20 centimeters), but those are just estimates for now. Those estimates were made by people who have seen the vehicle in real life, but the eyes can easily be fooled, especially by this camouflage.
As you can observe, MINI has decided to stick to the general shape and silhouette of the Countryman. That means we will continue to see a retro theme for this model, but with the largest body ever offered by a production model from the Oxford brand.
Yes, there are not that many surprises from an exterior design standpoint. You might say that all that MINI's designers have to do is figure out a way to draw the headlights and taillights to look retro, but not too small or too large on the enhanced body. Otherwise, there are not that many retro twists one can make on a body style that did not exist in the Mini range back in the day.
