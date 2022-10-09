MINI's Joyful Spirit Is Electrified for Racing in an Obscure European Shop

Unbeknownst to many, MINI’s first all-electric racer is nicknamed MIMI. It appeared in a small European country thanks to a collective effort and mostly due to a couple of very stubborn people. After it was put to the test several times on different tracks, the two-door zero-tailpipe emission was upgraded and turned into MIMI EVO. Now, it’s nearing its completion. Here’s a story that proves perseverance is not overrated in today’s world.