BMW-owned MINI temporarily halted production of manual cars in May 2022 due to supply chain issues, with the British automaker noting the chip shortage and Russian invasion of Ukraine as the main reasons for this decision. Six months later, the stick shift will be finally available again even though chips still are in short supply and Russia refuses to acknowledge that it's getting whooped by the Ukrainian military.
Engaging though it may be, the manual isn’t exactly in high demand in the United States. It remains to be seen how long it will take MINI to acknowledge the increasing preference for two-pedal setups, and given that MINI prepares to go all-electric by 2030, the manual’s days are numbered.
Scheduled to enter production in November 2022, manual-equipped cars intended for the U.S. market will be available in two new exterior colors. Melting Silver III and Nanuq White will replace White Silver, Pepper White, and Moonwalk Gray after October 2022 production comes to a screeching halt. Melting Silver III is offered across the lineup, whereas Nanuq White is available on hardtops, the Clubman wagon, and Countryman crossover.
It should be mentioned the six-speed manual transmission is exclusive to the two-door hardtop as a standalone option on the Cooper, Cooper S, and John Cooper Works. Pricing for the entry-level Cooper two-door hardtop starts at $28,600, whereas the JCW two-door hardtop retails from $37,800.
The Convertible is listed at $33,800, the Clubman is yours from $34,500, and the Countryman is available for $34,950 at the very least. Customers who intend to go green are offered the Cooper SE two-door hardtop – the automaker’s only EV at press time – for $34,225 sans freight.
Good for 181 horsepower and 199 pound-foot (270 Nm) of torque, the Cooper SE is one second slower than the JCW and five-tenths slower than the Cooper S to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). As per EPA testing, the most you can expect from a full charge of the 32.6-kWh battery pack is 114 miles (183 kilometers). Charging the lithium-ion battery to 80 percent at 50 kW takes 36 minutes according to the British automaker.
Scheduled to enter production in November 2022, manual-equipped cars intended for the U.S. market will be available in two new exterior colors. Melting Silver III and Nanuq White will replace White Silver, Pepper White, and Moonwalk Gray after October 2022 production comes to a screeching halt. Melting Silver III is offered across the lineup, whereas Nanuq White is available on hardtops, the Clubman wagon, and Countryman crossover.
It should be mentioned the six-speed manual transmission is exclusive to the two-door hardtop as a standalone option on the Cooper, Cooper S, and John Cooper Works. Pricing for the entry-level Cooper two-door hardtop starts at $28,600, whereas the JCW two-door hardtop retails from $37,800.
The Convertible is listed at $33,800, the Clubman is yours from $34,500, and the Countryman is available for $34,950 at the very least. Customers who intend to go green are offered the Cooper SE two-door hardtop – the automaker’s only EV at press time – for $34,225 sans freight.
Good for 181 horsepower and 199 pound-foot (270 Nm) of torque, the Cooper SE is one second slower than the JCW and five-tenths slower than the Cooper S to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). As per EPA testing, the most you can expect from a full charge of the 32.6-kWh battery pack is 114 miles (183 kilometers). Charging the lithium-ion battery to 80 percent at 50 kW takes 36 minutes according to the British automaker.