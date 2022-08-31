MINI Cooper Multitones to Honor Diversity and the Good Life

The new MINI Multitone Edition of the MINI 3 door, MINI 5 door, and MINI Clubman models should pique the interest of MINI lovers. In the past, the rooftops of MINIs have displayed broad strokes of expression as in the Union Jack in honor of the brand's British heritage. Now the company has taken another step in its color scheme approach.
MINIs have always had some pretty innovative and somewhat gimmicky accents and last year's Multitone Roof was certainly unique. The look of the gradient color scheme on the Multitone Roof is courtesy of a special paint process that is applied at the company's British MINI Oxford plant. The wet-on-wet paint process involves applying all three colors in succession, then allowing mother nature to go to work during the curing process. The gradient effect of going from Aspen White to Melting Silver II and to Jet Black is enhanced by temperature and humidity conditions often resulting in color and contrast variations making each Multitone Edition unique.
The base colors are oddly limited to a Sage Green on the MINI 3 door and MINI 5 door, and an Indian Summer Red hue exclusively for the MINI Clubman. With just two color options available, the expression of personality the company touts would seem limited. However, they are quite nice-looking colors when in contrast with the Multitone Roof scheme that extends from just above the windscreen across the entire roof.
While not specifically mentioned, it appears, on the Sage Green models, Aspen White is also the color choice for the side scuttles, mirrors, door handles, gas cap, and MINI badge on the front of the car. Additionally, accents around the headlights and tail lights are also white. The Indian Red Summer MINI Clubman accents are black. The rainbow design of the rooftop graphics is similarly depicted in accents on the dashboard, floormats, visors, and C-pillar and is said to symbolize diversity and positivity. A special Multitone Edition logo is affixed to a spoke on the steering wheel.
Wheel options are model specific and include 17-inch (43 cm) Scissor Spoke 2-tone light alloys and 18-inch (45 cm) Pulse Spoke 2-Tone or Multi-ray Spoke light alloy variations, all with exclusive two-toned wheel caps.
There was no mention of the availability date or the cost of the Multitone Edition MINIs.
The base colors are oddly limited to a Sage Green on the MINI 3 door and MINI 5 door, and an Indian Summer Red hue exclusively for the MINI Clubman. With just two color options available, the expression of personality the company touts would seem limited. However, they are quite nice-looking colors when in contrast with the Multitone Roof scheme that extends from just above the windscreen across the entire roof.
While not specifically mentioned, it appears, on the Sage Green models, Aspen White is also the color choice for the side scuttles, mirrors, door handles, gas cap, and MINI badge on the front of the car. Additionally, accents around the headlights and tail lights are also white. The Indian Red Summer MINI Clubman accents are black. The rainbow design of the rooftop graphics is similarly depicted in accents on the dashboard, floormats, visors, and C-pillar and is said to symbolize diversity and positivity. A special Multitone Edition logo is affixed to a spoke on the steering wheel.
Wheel options are model specific and include 17-inch (43 cm) Scissor Spoke 2-tone light alloys and 18-inch (45 cm) Pulse Spoke 2-Tone or Multi-ray Spoke light alloy variations, all with exclusive two-toned wheel caps.
There was no mention of the availability date or the cost of the Multitone Edition MINIs.