MINI Stops Making Vehicles With Manual Transmissions, Might Not Offer Them Again

MINI has temporarily stopped manufacturing its models equipped with a manual transmission. The decision is linked to several factors, including the global chip crisis and the war in Ukraine. It is worth noting that the manufacturer might decide to stick to the elimination of the manual transmission from its range even after the issue is resolved.
The Oxford-based brand's automatic transmissions have been significantly more popular than manuals for a while now, and that means that the decision does not dramatically affect output. However, customers who wanted a MINI with a manual transmission might have to get one that has already been manufactured, or just hope for the best.
According to unnamed sources within the British brand, who spoke with Autocar under the cover of anonymity, supply-chain issues have led to a stall in production, and the only way out of it was to stick to building automatic transmissions. It is not clear what component is missing to let MINI build cars with manual gearboxes, though.
While the global chip shortage has left many vehicles without some of their options, additional equipment, or even features, this would be the first time when a manual transmission is eliminated from a range because of the shortage.
On the other hand, the lack of parts that are quoted might refer to components sourced from Ukraine, where there is a war going on, and several other suppliers were affected by it, not to mention millions of people in the country. The factory in Oxford was shut down earlier this year because of another parts shortage that was linked to the situation in Ukraine.
Unlike other brands, who have pledged to kill their manual transmission options sooner rather than later, as well as those who already have done so for various reasons, Mini still offered a manual transmission option for each of its models, except for its EV.
Eventually, dwindling sales will motivate MINI to stop offering manual transmissions in its range. Before that happens, the Brits might try to cash in on the whole manual transmission trend and offer a swansong edition of them when the supply shortage is resolved.
Do not bet on it happening, as MINI might just stop making manuals altogether, or the brand might revert to its normal offer as soon as possible. We have requested additional information on the matter, and we will update the story if we get any more official information.
