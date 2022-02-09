MINI Reveals Three MY23 Special Editions for the U.S. Market

Have a guess how many cars MINI sold in the United States of America last year. Surprisingly enough, the British marque improved 6.4 percent over 2020 with 29,930 vehicles delivered in total. Still, that’s not enough to even cover a single month of Ford Motor Company or Honda sales.
Instead of redesigning its products into actually desirable cars, MINI still beats on a dead horse with special editions. Three special editions, to be more precise, with snooze-inducing monikers that I would never associate with the BMW-owned manufacturer: the Untold, Resolute, and Untamed.
Let us begin with the Untold Edition, which is exclusive to the Clubman station wagon. Available to specify on the front-wheel-drive S, all-wheel-drive S ALL4, and go-faster John Cooper Works, this package comes with flashy 18-inch alloy wheels finished in Refined Brass and Black. The bodyshell is painted Sage Green, color-coded plastic cladding is also featured, the hood’s makeover is rather intriguing, and both scuttles are 3D-printed with a specific pattern that doesn’t really capture one’s attention. Far from it...
Priced from a simply ridiculous $42,500 for the front-driven S, the Untold is joined by the Resolute. This package is addressed to the Cooper S Hardtop two- and four-door, Cooper S Convertible, and the zero-emission Cooper SE. Finished in Rebel Green, a color that was previously reserved for JCW variants, this fellow also tries - and subsequently fails - to impress with the intricate wheel design and checkered tweed fabric on the seats. It’s pretty expensive as well, ranging from $36,750 all the way to $41,250.
Finally, the Untamed is aimed at Countryman buyers. Available with the Cooper S Countryman, Cooper S Countryman ALL4, and Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 plug-in hybrid, this package introduced a brand-new exterior color in the guise of Momentum Gray. Frozen Blue stripes, black badging, Highland Green leather, and backlit dashboard trim pretty much sum up the Untamed, which can be had from $42,750 through $47,750.
MINI says the MY23 special editions will enter production in March.
